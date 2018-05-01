Optibus Uses Artificial Intelligence to Improve Mass Transit's On-Time Performance and Prevent Delays

Optibus On-Time Reduces Transit Delays for Passengers Using Advanced Scheduling Algorithms

SAN FRANCISCO and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Optibus, a leading technology company driving some of the most complex mass transit operations worldwide, announced today the launch of its AI-driven OnTime optimization solution, empowering transit operators to greatly reduce delays and provide improved on-time service for passengers. OnTime is Cloud-based SaaS software that can be implemented by transit agencies in a matter of weeks.

As new mobility alternatives gain traction worldwide, the expectations for improved service and quality are putting increased pressure on public transit providers. Timely performance is one of the mass transit industry's key parameters when measuring reliable service. Since transit providers typically see a direct correlation between their quality of service and increased ridership, many transit operators are focused on improving their on-time performance to meet passengers' expectations.

"Public transportation plays a crucial role in moving people throughout a city, but poor service is diverting passengers - especially Millennials - to other transit means," says Amos Haggiag, Co-Founder and CEO of Optibus. "Optibus OnTime is uniquely positioned to break this pattern by predicting hindrances to timely performance and focusing on helping transit providers increase ridership, while avoiding penalties for the operators."

With proprietary algorithms that analyze masses of data created during daily transit operations, Optibus helps transit planners determine the combination of parameters that impact on-time performance including rush hour traffic, driver behavior, and vehicle type. The system collects and analyzes historical operational data from GPS systems and other external sources to detect potential delays and present alternative scenarios for scheduling changes and vehicle and labor resource allocation. The platform also identifies the cost implications of these changes to create a transit plan which is both cost effective and punctual, enabling transit planners to make better informed business decisions.

"Although the OnTime solution was initially designed to help transit operators improve efficiencies and streamline their operations, the passengers are those who will eventually benefit from its implementation," says Optibus CTO and Co-Founder Eitan Yanovksy. "Optibus OnTime will enable planners to easily identify areas or routes with a high probability of delay, and easily decide how to improve the service, before disruptions even start. This will reduce rider frustration, and, over time, make the service increasingly efficient and reliable."

"On-time performance is a top priority for our passengers, as well as our company," says Dirk Schniedermeier, Chief Technology Officer, Keolis Transit America. "We are constantly looking for innovative solutions to improve our offerings and provide better passenger service. The public transportation market needs solutions such as Optibus OnTime, which helps to predict and optimize on-time performance. We value our partnership with Optibus and look forward to expanding it by using their newest OnTime solution to have a positive impact on our service."

Optibus will be hosting a webinar on May 30th which will provide more information about the new OnTime solution, including a live demo. To register, click here.

About Optibus

Operating since 2014, Optibus was founded by Amos Haggiag and Eitan Yanovsky and is the leading vendor of city-wide mass transportation planning and operation. By leveraging the power of machine-learning and optimization algorithms, Optibus redefines the way mass-transportation is planned and operated. The company's cloud platform is in use by leading transit providers in over 200 cities worldwide, helping them improve quality of service, increase efficiencies, save money, and streamline their operations.

