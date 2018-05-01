Lubrizol Introduces New Branding Elements for Engineered Polymers Business at NPE 2018

CLEVELAND, May 1, 2018 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces its Engineered Polymers business will unveil its contemporary new branding elements at NPE 2018. The new brand statement, "Advancing Materials. Elevating Performance", is complemented by bold imagery, powerful color and visual cues to connect Lubrizol's specialty technology with the benefits it brings in end-use applications.

Julie Shlepr, business development director for Engineered Polymers, notes that, "Advancing Materials, Elevating Performance is both the mission and passion for Lubrizol Engineered Polymers." Shlepr continues, "Our new brand statement represents, at the most fundamental level, our purpose. It's about being inspired by better, and solving problems with customer success at the core. As material science experts, we work collaboratively with customers to build market insights and redefine problems and how they are solved - from the molecular level right through formulation, applications development and performance testing."

Shlepr continues, "As the inventor of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), our Estane polymers set the mark for performance and quality. Our polymers bridge the gap between flexible rubber and rigid plastics, with a wide variety of physical and functional property combinations. Through decades of innovation and strong dedication to the markets we serve, we have developed one of the deepest, most specialized portfolios available."

Lubrizol Engineered Polymers' innovative solutions are selected for the outstanding physical and aesthetic properties they provide in many industrial, sports, recreational and consumer goods applications. Focus markets include Surface Protection, Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, Performance Footwear and Performance Apparel.

The new branding elements were also featured recently at Chinaplas in Shanghai. Lubrizol works with customers across the globe to make products safer and stronger for better end-use performance, often while simultaneously improving aesthetics and sustainability outcomes. Customers are supported through local sales and technical support, with R&D and manufacturing centers of excellence in each region, and a well-networked global supply chain, so customers have a convenient, single source of reliable solutions across the world.



Visitors to NPE can learn more about Lubrizol Engineered Polymers at Booth S12115 in the South Hall of the Orange County Convention Center. Lubrizol will also present two Expert Super Sessions about Estane Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) innovations.





About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers

Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based*, recyclable**, light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers) or contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com (mailto:engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com).

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

*Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866.

**Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be available in all areas.

