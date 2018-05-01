

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Riding on strong gains posted by BP, the U.K. stock market is higher today and looks on course to end on a positive note for the fourth successive session.



The pound's weakness against the U.S. dollar is also contributing to the market's upmove.



However, with most of the markets in Europe shut for Labour Day holiday, the volume of business in the market remains thin.



The benchmark FTSE 100 is up 25 points or 0.35 percent at 7,534.30, and looks set to end at a 3-month high. On Monday, the index ended 0.09 percent up.



Shares of oil company BP PLC are up by about 0.75 percent, after rising more than 1.5 percent earlier. The stock is up, after the company reported its best quarterly performance in almost four years, thanks to rising oil prices and increased production.



Bunzi, Seven Trent, IAG, United Utilities, Intertek Group, Experian and Johnson Matthey are up 1.5 to 2.3 percent.



The British currency declined below $1.37, to touch its lowest level since mid-January 2018, after data showed British manufacturing growth to have slid to a 17-month low in April.



According to a report from IHS Markit, the Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply factory Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 53.9 in April from 54.9 in March. Nonetheless, the indicator signaled expansion in each of the past 21 months.



On the price front, the rate of input price inflation faced by UK manufacturers remained elevated in April, despite easing to a nine-month low, the report said. Meanwhile, the rate of output charge inflation eased for the third straight month to the slowest since August 2017.



It is felt that given the disappointing performance in April, the Bank of England is unlikely to increase interest rates in the foreseeable future.



