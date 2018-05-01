

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish brewer Carlsberg (CABGY.PK) reported that its net revenue for the first-quarter declined by 5% to 12.7 billion Danish Kroner, impacted by -2% from divestments and a negative currency impact of 5%. In reported terms, total volumes were flat, impacted by last year's disposal of Nordic Getränke. In reported terms, total volumes were flat, impacted by last year's disposal of Nordic Getränke.



The Group delivered organic revenue growth of 2%, driven by 1% organic volume growth and +1% price/mix.



CEO Cees 't Hart said, 'In the seasonally small first quarter, we delivered 2% organic revenue growth. The Q1 growth in craft & speciality and alcohol-free brews as well as the broadly based growth in Asia serve as proof points for our SAIL'22 agenda. Funding the Journey is delivering according to plan and we're well on track to deliver on our full-year expectations.'



The company noted that international premium brands delivered strong growth rates. The Tuborg brand grew by 11%, mainly driven by India, China and the Turkish licence market. The Carlsberg brand grew volumes in Asia and Eastern Europe, but this was neutralised by the volume decline in the UK. Grimbergen continued to gain traction in many markets and grew by 12%, while 1664 Blanc delivered very strong growth of 44%, driven by all three regions.



Net revenue in Western Europe declined organically by 3% as a result of -1% price/mix and total organic volume decline of 2%. Reported net revenue declined by 8% because of last year's divestment of Nordic Getränke (-3%) and a negative currency impact of 2%, mainly caused by the Swiss, Norwegian, Swedish and UK currencies.



Asia made a very strong start to the year. Net revenue grew organically by 16% as a result of +3% price/mix and total organic volume growth of 12%. Reported net revenue grew by 6%, impacted negatively by currency movements, in particular the Chinese, Indian and Lao currencies.



Net revenue in Eastern Europe declined by 3% as a result of a 6% volume decline partly offset by 3% price/mix. Reported net revenue declined by 14%, due to a negative currency impact.



Looking ahead for 2018, the company still expects Mid-single-digit percentage organic growth in operating profit



The company now expects a translation impact on operating profit of around -550 million Kroner. Previously, the company expected a translation impact on operating profit of around -450 million Kroner.



