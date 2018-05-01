

Summit Therapeutics plc ('Summit' or the 'Company')



Total Voting Rights



Oxford, UK, and Cambridge, MA, US, 1 May 2018 - Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT, AIM: SUMM) announces in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 that as of 30 April 2018, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 81,989,004 ordinary shares of one penny nominal value. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.



Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Summit Therapeutics plc is 81,989,004.



The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.



About Summit Therapeutics Summit is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialisation of novel medicines for indications for which there are no existing or only inadequate therapies. Summit is conducting clinical programs focused on the genetic disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and the infectious disease, Clostridium difficile infection. Further information is available at www.summitplc.com and Summit can be followed on Twitter (@summitplc).



For more information, please contact:



Summit



Glyn Edwards / Richard Pye (UK office) Tel: 44 (0)1235 443 951



Erik Ostrowski / Michelle Avery (US office) +1 617 225 4455



Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880



Liam Murray / Tony Rawlinson



