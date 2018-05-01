Barclays bosses told shareholders the bank's turnaround was complete and that they could look forward to payouts of capital including potential share buybacks. At the bank's annual general meeting in London, chairman John McFarlane said its first-quarter results were a breakthrough that showed Barclays drawing a line under a difficult few years. Barclays faces pressure from activist investor Edward Bramson, who is trying to rally big investors behind his proposals to shake up the bank. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...