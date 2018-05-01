AIM-listed Nature Group, whose shares were suspended in March, said it had secure a £0.4m loan to pay off immediate liabilities, but warned that its financial position was still "extremely difficult". The port reception and waste treatment solutions firm on Tuesday said the loan had been agreed with Fairweather & Sons. The loan, repayable on or before 31 January 2019, allows the company to satisfy a number of near-term payment obligations, including tax liability. Chairman Berend van ...

