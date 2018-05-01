Former Autonomy chief financial officer Sushovan Hussain has been convicted of fraud in the US, marking the first judgement against the firm as part of a long-running legal battle between it and tech giant Hewlett Packard. Hussain, a British citizen, was found guilty of artificially inflating the UK software firm's financial position before it was sold to HP. His lawyers have said they will appeal. Prosecutors claimed that as far back as 2009, senior managers at Autonomy had attempted to inflate ...

