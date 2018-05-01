Merculet Launches a New Measurement System That Will Scientifically Identify the Value of Audiences To Content Creators

Thanks to the New Blockchain based Technology, along with Some Strategic Partnerships, Merculet Could Bring 800 Million Users into the Blockchain Age

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2018 / Merculet is a combination of a content distribution network, advertising platform, and payment platform. It uses Blockchain technology to transform the way merchants, advertisers, producers, and consumers interact and benefit from their co-existence. For decades, corporations have mainly been the only ones benefiting from the value that audiences bring. Even though audiences are what make content valuable, they have never received any share of the profits. This inequality inspired the team behind Merculet to create this amazing new blockchain based platform.





Ivan Jiang is the mastermind, founder and CEO behind Merculet. He feels that all parties should be equal in the information age; including creators, transmitters and viewers of content. He feels that users' attention should be rewarded using a tokenized structure to balance the Internet's content ecosystem. Jiang calls it the Attention Value Network; a network that decentralizes, connects and circulates value between content creators and audiences.

Recently, Merculet created and launched a measurement system that can scientifically identify the value of each user and their attention; this new technology is referred to as the User Attention Value Assessment System. After determining each user's score based on their actions, engagement, and historical behavior, advertisers will issue virtual currency rewards in proportion to that consumer's level of benefit to the overall eco-system.

This all seems great for the consumer, but will merchants and advertisers get on board? According to Jiang, who has secured deals with content exchanges that could potentially garner hundreds of millions of views, the benefits of this new technology to advertisers are in the detailed ability to track and learn about audiences.

One of the strategic partnerships that Merculet recently secured is with Elex, a company that has become a benchmark in internationalization of Chinese Internet companies. Solo Ads is another new strategic partner for Merculet. Jiang says that although other similar projects of this magnitude typically have project cycles that could take 5 or even as much as 10 years to implement, Merculet is prepared to deliver a sizable impact on the content industry in the coming year. Jiang credits his leadership team, comprised of former members of leading tech companies like SAP and HP, and relationships with content distribution networks that reach nearly one billion consumers.

To achieve these ambitious goals, Merculet is comprised of three core components. User Attention Value, User Attention Token, and Open Content Platform. First, The User Attention Token is a customizable token that each enterprise can create based on specific supply and demand structures. Second, Merculet ties the UATs to MVP Tokens, which gives enterprises the ability to use tokens as currency within the ecosystem. Finally, Merculet as a platform is built on a multi-layer architecture model that uses various metrics to balance the incentives to creators, transmitters and audiences.

Ultimately, Jiang says, "This incredible technology will end the inequality between merchants and audiences, and will help the growth of entrepreneurs."

About Merculet:

Merculet is a blockchian backed Content Distribution Network which users their proprietary User Attention Value (UAV) evaluation system to scientifically measure the value of a user's attention. Enterprises can access the UAV system, which rewards viewers for watching and engaging with content. To learn more about Merculet, read their whitepaper https://merculet.io/static/pdf/Merculet_Whitepaper_V0331a-EN.pdf or visit their website at https://merculet.io/solutions.

CONTACT:

Edward Jordan

(312) 869-4495

FinanceNews@Yahoo.com

Telegram Group @Merculet

SOURCE: Merculet