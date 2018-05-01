Drs. Stephanie and Tom Chaney Announce the Release of their New Book 'Defeat Diabetes'

The New Book offers 33 Effective Strategies to End Type 2 Diabetes or Prediabetes

ANNAPOLIS, MD / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2018 / Ever been told that type 2 diabetes or prediabetes cannot be reversed? That diabetes drugs are the only way to treat this condition? That diabetic drugs must be taken for a lifetime? Or even that the solution is to just exercise more and lose more weight? Drs. Stephanie and Tom Chaney negate these statements and many more in their new book "Defeat Diabetes".

As Dr. Tom Chaney notes, it is estimated that 50 percent of the population will be diabetic or prediabetic by the year 2020. Many people do not know what to do to prevent or reverse these problems. While there is no shortage of diabetes medications, the numbers of diabetics continue to grow.

So, what is the solution? Clearly not more medications, says the new book, which offers helpful tips on how people can "just say no" to what the Chaneys call the Diabetic Drug Carousel and instead say yes to defeat diabetes.

In their new "Defeat Diabetes" book, Drs. Stephanie and Tom Chaney reveal 33 effective strategies for diabetics and prediabetics that can change the direction of peoples' health, starting immediately.

"The tools in this book are grounded in clinical results - results that we've obtained from working with thousands of patients. We aren't researchers or professors, and we aren't connected to pharmaceutical companies. We're clinicians sharing the tools that help real people in our office every day", Dr. Tom Chaney said.

About Drs. Stephanie and Tom Chaney:

Drs. Stephanie and Tom Chaney are doctors who specialize in a holistic and progressive approach to health care. They focus on using functional medicine in their Annapolis, Maryland office, Living Health Integrative Medicine, and have helped many patients reduce and eliminate medications and reverse their type 2 diabetes. Their goal is to offer natural and conservative solutions to improving and maintaining patients health while keeping up-to-date with the most recent research and treatment protocols to stay on the cutting edge of healthcare. For more information, please visit http://www.mylivinghealth.com/.

