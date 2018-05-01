

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eaton Corp. (ETN) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $488 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $434 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $5.25 billion from $4.85 billion last year.



Eaton Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $488 Mln. vs. $434 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.11 vs. $0.96 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.07 -Revenue (Q1): $5.25 Bln vs. $4.85 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.25 - $1.35 Full year EPS guidance: $5.10 - $5.30



