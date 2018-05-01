

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) announced the company now expects 2018 earnings per share to be between $5.10 and $5.30, up $0.10 from its prior guidance, representing at the midpoint a 12 percent increase over 2017, excluding the gain on the formation of the Eaton Cummins JV and the income arising from the new tax bill in 2017. For the second quarter of 2018, the company anticipates earnings per share to be between $1.25 and $1.35.



Eaton Corporation plc reported that earnings per share were $1.10 for the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 15 percent over the first quarter of 2017. Sales in the first quarter of 2018 were $5.3 billion, up 8 percent over the same period in 2017. The company said the sales increase consisted of 6 percent growth in organic sales and 3 percent increase from positive currency translation, partially offset by negative 1 percent from the divestiture in 2017 of its share in a small electrical JV and also the formation of the Eaton Cummins JV.



