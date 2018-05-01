TVS SCS Showcases Its Technology to UK & Indian Prime Ministers

CHORLEY, England, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

TVS Supply Chain Solutions were delighted to demonstrate its innovative supply chain technology to UK Prime Minister Theresa May and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an exclusive Foreign Commonwealth Office and Department for International Trade event at the Crick Institute in London.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/684993/TVS_Supply_Chain_Prime_Ministers.jpg )



The PM's visit to the Sir Francis Crick Institute was to launch a new £13m Tech Alliance between the two countries and announce £1bn worth of business deals.

TVS SCS were one of just four companies requested to be part of a tech collaboration event where they were asked to showcase their Intelligent Information Management System, the benefits it brings to government departments/large organisations and the collaboration they are promoting across UK and India.

A live demo of its e-commerce capability evidenced how TVS's investment in its intelligent information management system (Msys) optimises client's supply chains and reduces operational costs across Defence, Automotive, Beverage and Utility organisations.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions is a global provider of world class, end-to-end supply chain services with over 100 years of experience across Automotive, Defence, Beverage and Industrial sectors

http://www.tvsscs.com .