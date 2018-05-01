

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) announced a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $736 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $1551 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Merck & Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2844 million or $1.05 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $10.04 billion from $9.43 billion last year.



Merck & Co Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2844 Mln. vs. $2437 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.05 vs. $0.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.00 -Revenue (Q1): $10.04 Bln vs. $9.43 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.16 to $4.28 Full year revenue guidance: $41.8 to $43.0 Bln



