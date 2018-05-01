

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $3.56 billion, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $3.12 billion, or $0.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Pfizer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.67 billion or $0.77 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $12.91 billion from $12.78 billion last year.



Pfizer Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $4.67 Bln. vs. $4.19 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.77 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q1): $12.91 Bln vs. $12.78 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.90 to $3.00 Full year revenue guidance: $53.5 to $55.5 Bln



