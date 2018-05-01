

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waddell & Reed Financial Investment (WDR) released earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $46.34 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $33.87 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $297.62 million from $286.56 million last year.



Waddell & Reed Financial Investment earnings at a glance:



