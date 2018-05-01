

FORM 8 (DD)



PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)



Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')



1. KEY INFORMATION



+-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |(a) Full name of discloser: |Flemming Ornskov | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |(b) Owner or controller of interests and |N/A | |short positions disclosed, if different | | |from 1(a): | | | The naming of nominee or vehicle | | |companies is insufficient. For a trust, | | |the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries | | |must be named. | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to |SHIRE PLC | |whose relevant securities this form | | |relates: | | | Use a separate form for each | | |offeror/offeree | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |(d) Status of person making the disclosure:|Person acting in concert with the | | e.g. offeror, offeree, person acting in |offeree | |concert with the offeror/offeree (specify | | |name of offeror/offeree) | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |(e) Date dealing undertaken: |30 April 2018 | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) |NO | |above, is the discloser making disclosures | | |in respect of any other party to the offer?| | | If it is a cash offer or possible cash | | |offer, state 'N/A' | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+



2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE



If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.



(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing



+-----------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |Class of relevant security: | | | | | +-----------------------------------------+----------------------+-------------+ | | Interests | Short | | | | positions | | +------------+---------+------+------+ | | Number | % |Number| % | +-----------------------------------------+------------+---------+------+------+ |(1) Relevant securities owned and/or |227,577((1))|0.02((2))| Nil | 0 | |controlled: | | | | | +-----------------------------------------+------------+---------+------+------+ |(2) Cash-settled derivatives: | Nil | 0 | Nil | 0 | | | | | | | +-----------------------------------------+------------+---------+------+------+ |(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including | Nil | 0 | Nil | 0 | |options) and agreements to purchase/sell:| | | | | +-----------------------------------------+------------+---------+------+------+ | | Nil | 0 | Nil | 0 | | TOTAL: | | | | | +-----------------------------------------+------------+---------+------+------+



((1)) 181,677 ordinary shares held in the form of American Depositary Shares ('ADSs'). One ADS is equivalent to three ordinary shares of 5p each. ((2)) % of total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares).



All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.



Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).



Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).



(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)



+-----------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |Class of relevant security in relation to|Ordinary shares of 5p each | |which subscription right exists: | | +-----------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |Details, including nature of the rights |Options and rights to acquire as set| |concerned and relevant percentages: |out below | | | | +-----------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



Shire Long Term Incentive Plan 2015, Shire Deferred Bonus Plan 2015 and Shire Portfolio Share Plan



+-------------+--------------+-----------------+--------------+----------------+ |Name |Plan |Maximum number of|Vesting date |Subscription | | | |ordinary shares | |price | | | |subject of the | | | | | |award | | | +-------------+--------------+-----------------+--------------+----------------+ |Flemming |Shire Deferred|12,735((1)) |11 March 2019 |Nil | |Ornskov |Bonus Plan +-----------------+--------------+----------------+ | |2015 |11,163((1)) |10 March 2020 |Nil | | | +-----------------+--------------+----------------+ | | |10,470((1)) |9 March 2021 |Nil | | +--------------+-----------------+--------------+----------------+ | |Shire Long |97,491((1)) |26 February |Nil | | |Term Incentive| |2019 | | | |Plan 2015 +-----------------+--------------+----------------+ | | |68,706((1)) |28 February |Nil | | | | |2020 | | | | +-----------------+--------------+----------------+ | | |30,093((1)) |30 April |$245.48((3)) | | | | |2018((2)) | | | | +-----------------+--------------+----------------+ | | |129,987((1)) |26 February |$161.42((3)) | | | | |2019 | | | | +-----------------+--------------+----------------+ | | |91,608((1)) |28 February |$181.63((3)) | | | | |2020 | | | +--------------+-----------------+--------------+----------------+ | |Shire |136,803((1)) |28 February |$95.04((3)) | | |Portfolio | |2016((2)) | | | |Share Plan +-----------------+--------------+----------------+ | | |56,952((1)) |2 May |$91.59((3)) | | | | |2016((2)) | | | | +-----------------+--------------+----------------+ | | |102,522((1)) |28 February |$168.54((3)) | | | | |2017((2)) | | +-------------+--------------+-----------------+--------------+----------------+



((1)) Ordinary shares subject to award in the form of ADSs. One ADS is equivalent to three ordinary shares of 5p each. ((2)) Vested but not yet exercised. ((3)) Subscription price applicable to exercise of award in the form of ADSs.



Shire Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan



+--------------+----------------+------------------+-------------+-------------+ |Name |Product |Number of ordinary|Exercise date|Exercise | | |description |Shares subject of | |price | | | |the award | | | +--------------+----------------+------------------+-------------+-------------+ |Flemming |Option over ADS |On 1 November |31 October |The option | |Ornskov | |2017, Dr Ornskov |2018 |price per ADS| | | |was granted an | |will be the | | | |option over | |lower of 85% | | | |notional ADSs. Dr | |of the fair | | | |Ornskov has | |market value | | | |elected to save | |of an ADS on | | | |$480.76 per | |31 October | | | |fortnight (such | |2017 and 85% | | | |that an amount of | |of the fair | | | |$12,499.76 will | |market value | | | |have been saved by| |of an ADS on | | | |the exercise | |30 October | | | |date). | |2018. | | | | | | | | | |If the fair market| | | | | |value of an ADS on| | | | | |31 October 2017 | | | | | |applies (being | | | | | |$147.63), then the| | | | | |option price will | | | | | |be $125.49, | | | | | |meaning that Dr | | | | | |Ornskov will | | | | | |receive 99 ADSs | | | | | |(representing 297 | | | | | |ordinary shares) | | | +--------------+----------------+------------------+-------------+-------------+



3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE



Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.



The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.



(a) Purchases and sales



(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)



+------------------+-----------------------+--------------------+--------------+ |Class of relevant | Purchase/sale |Number of securities|Price per unit| | security | | | | +------------------+-----------------------+--------------------+--------------+ |Ordinary shares of|Automated sale to |10,809((1)) |$160.01((2)) | |5p each |settle income tax | | | | |liability in respect of| | | | |vesting of award set | | | | |out at 3(d)(i) below | | | +------------------+-----------------------+--------------------+--------------+



((1) )Ordinary shares subject to the dealing held in the form of ADSs. One ADS is equivalent to three ordinary shares of 5p each. ((2) )Sale price applicable to the sale of ordinary shares in the form of ADSs.



(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser



+------------+--------------+--------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | Class of | Purchases/ | Total number |Highest price per|Lowest price per | | relevant | sales |of securities | unit | unit | | security | | | paid/received | paid/received | +------------+--------------+--------------+-----------------+-----------------+ |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A | | | | | | | +------------+--------------+--------------+-----------------+-----------------+



(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions



+-------------+---------------+-----------------------+--------------+---------+ | Class of | Product | Nature of dealing | Number of |Price per| | relevant | description |e.g. opening/closing a | reference | unit | | security | e.g. CFD | long/short position, | securities | | | | | increasing/reducing a | | | | | | long/short position | | | +-------------+---------------+-----------------------+--------------+---------+ |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A | | | | | | | +-------------+---------------+-----------------------+--------------+---------+



(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)



(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying



+--------+-----------+-----------+----------+--------+---------+------+--------+ |Class of| Product | Writing, |Number of |Exercise| Type |Expiry| Option | |relevant|description|purchasing,|securities| price | e.g. | date | money | |security| e.g. call | selling, | to which |per unit|American,| | paid/ | | | option | varying | option | |European | |received| | | | etc. | relates | | etc. | |per unit| +--------+-----------+-----------+----------+--------+---------+------+--------+ |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A | +--------+-----------+-----------+----------+--------+---------+------+--------+



(ii) Exercise



+--------------+----------------+----------------+---------------+-------------+ | Class of | Product | Exercising/ | Number of | Exercise | | relevant | description | exercised | securities | price per | | security |e.g. call option| against | | unit | +--------------+----------------+----------------+---------------+-------------+ |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A | | | | | | | +--------------+----------------+----------------+---------------+-------------+



(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)



(i)



+----------------+---------------------+--------------------+------------------+ | Class of | Nature of dealing | Details |Price per unit (if| | relevant | e.g. subscription, | | applicable) | | security | conversion | | | +----------------+---------------------+--------------------+------------------+ |Ordinary shares |Vesting of an award |22,926 ordinary |Nil | |of 5p each |granted under the |shares vested.((1)) | | | |Shire Long Term | | | | |Incentive Plan 2015 | | | | |(the 'LTIP'). The | | | | |remainder of the | | | | |award lapsed to | | | | |reflect achievement | | | | |of performance | | | | |conditions. | | | +----------------+---------------------+--------------------+------------------+



((1)) Ordinary shares subject to award in the form of ADSs. One ADS is equivalent to three ordinary shares of 5p each. Award includes ordinary shares pursuant to the LTIP's dividend equivalence provisions, to reflect dividends paid between date of grant and date of vesting.



(ii)



+----------------+---------------------+------------------+--------------------+ | Class of | Nature of dealing | Details | Price per unit (if | | relevant | e.g. subscription, | | applicable) | | security | conversion | | | +----------------+---------------------+------------------+--------------------+ |Ordinary shares |Adjustment on vesting|Lapse of 49,101 |Subscription price | |of 5p each |to the maximum number|ordinary shares |per ADS remains | | |of shares subject to |subject to |$245.48 | | |an unexercised share |award((1)) | | | |option awarded under | | | | |the LTIP to reflect | | | | |achievement of | | | | |performance | | | | |conditions. | | | +----------------+---------------------+------------------+--------------------+



((1)) Ordinary shares subject to award in the form of ADSs. One ADS is equivalent to three ordinary shares of 5p each.



4. OTHER INFORMATION



(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or | |understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may | |be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to | |the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other | |person: | |Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If | |there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |None | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, | |between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the | |disclosure and any other person relating to: | |(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or | |(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant | |securities to which any derivative is referenced: | |If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |None | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



(c) Attachments



Are any Supplemental Forms attached?



+--------------------------------------+----+ | Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) | NO | +--------------------------------------+----+ | Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) | NO | +--------------------------------------+----+



+---------------------+--------------------------------------------+ | Date of disclosure: | 1 May 2018 | +---------------------+--------------------------------------------+ | Contact name: | Stephen Williams, Deputy Company Secretary | +---------------------+--------------------------------------------+ | Telephone number: | +44 (0)125 689 4003 | +---------------------+--------------------------------------------+



