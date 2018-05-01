New ScienceLogic SL1 enables Ops to move at the speed of Dev, so enterprise can move at the speed of opportunity

SL1 levels the field between the pace which Dev creates and Ops deploys and maintains services

Two powerful new technologies aided by AI/ML to bring real-time context to operational data and scale automations at machine speed

Innovation allows enterprises to manage Business Service health in real-time by connecting applications to underlying infrastructure for an end-to-end service view

ScienceLogic, a leader in providing IT operations with actionable insights from IT operational data, today announced the launch of ScienceLogic SL1, its new, industry-defining AIOps platform.

IT operations is the last great frontier in search of resilient digital experiences. For modern Ops, keeping pace in an increasingly ephemeral worldexceeds human cognition, where application and infrastructure workloads traverse multi-cloud architectures and rapidly transition technology landscapes. To thrive, Ops must retool itself, ready to support the demands for service agility, onboarding of new lines of business and ongoing M&A.

Enter ScienceLogic SL1, which was designed and developed with the specific goal of leveling the playing field between the pace at which Dev can create great digital experiences, and the ability of Ops to make them resilient experiences

"Ten years ago, we saw enterprises moving to a state of ephemeral operations, motivated by speed and agility. It started at the infrastructure layer but evolved quickly towards DevOps movements emphasizing service development and rapid release. Today's performance management systems must provide operational insights in real-time derived from a deep understanding of dependency mapping between applications and their underlying infrastructure," said ScienceLogic CEO, Dave Link.

SL1 understands how mission-critical applications connect to the underlying infrastructure by deriving topology maps, which enable real-time service health views that inform, analyze and act. This context allows businesses to bring meaning across various data silos and generate insights that drive automated actions like never before.

"As IBM continues to grow our ecosystem around the IBM Services Platform with Watson, it is critical we work with other leading companies who can assist in delivering solutions that augment human intelligence to help improve service provider operations and free up professionals to focus on driving higher value results," said Bridget Karlin, IBM Services CTO and Vice President of Technology, Innovation Automation. "In working with ScienceLogic to utilize AI to help enterprises predictively ensure IT success before business services are impacted, we are better enabling our clients to create a resilient digital experience."

ScienceLogic SL1 Core Capabilities

See Automated real-time discovery inclusive of applications and infrastructure across IT silos and multi-cloud environments

Automated real-time discovery inclusive of applications and infrastructure across IT silos and multi-cloud environments Contextualize Automated topology maps to establish real-time relationships between disparate data sets bringing context to data

Automated topology maps to establish real-time relationships between disparate data sets bringing context to data Act Automated issue discovery and subsequent remediation across a diverse range of technologies including CMDB (Configuration Management Database), DevOps and APM (Application Performance Management)

SL1 Innovative Technologies at Work

PowerMap If context is king for AIOps, PowerMap is what provides that context. PowerMap creates a multi-dimensional topological map of dependencies in real-time between all components and across all layers of technology providing immediate context to the underlying raw data. This becomes a crucial input source for Machine Learning engines to provide actionable insights and automations.

If context is king for AIOps, PowerMap is what provides that context. PowerMap creates a multi-dimensional topological map of dependencies in real-time between all components and across all layers of technology providing immediate context to the underlying raw data. This becomes a crucial input source for Machine Learning engines to provide actionable insights and automations. PowerSync If automation is the endgame of AIOps, PowerSync is the engine that powers it. By providing a universal communication bridge to get data in, share data out and keep data synchronized, PowerSync breaks down the data silos that currently limit automation. It provides multi-directional and intelligent data transformations asynchronously and concurrently among any number of platforms. PowerSync completes the story with a powerful automation engine to enact change to the environment.

Early Customer Feedback

"Our partnership with ScienceLogic plays a key part in our expanding digital workplace offering, ensuring resilient customer experiences through intelligent discovery, data normalization and proactive management of edge to data center services," said Norihisa Takayama, General Manager for Digital Workplace at Konica Minolta. "Within Workplace Hub, our scalable IT ecosystem that helps organisations orchestrate their physical and digital resources, SL1 provides service health visibility through automated discovery of IoT edge devices to service cognition via real-time ephemeral application to infrastructure mapping. In addition, SL1 can analyze and connect millions of metrics per second, enabled by a horizontally scalable NoSQL architecture and a topology-based analytics engine. This enables automated root cause analysis, proactive remediation, and smart provisioning to millions of edge devices via our AI enabled management platform."

"Flexential is a long-time partner of ScienceLogic, focused on helping customers optimize their IT transformation journey," said Jim Parks SVP, Central Operations at Flexential. "ScienceLogic's SL1 will help us become more competitive and address new opportunities by creating new advanced services that combine business service visibility with applications and infrastructure views while giving our operations team greater levels of automation to help us deliver outstanding service quality."

"T-Systems is solving major enterprise challenges by partnering with ScienceLogic," said Thorsten Meyer, Product Manager at T-Systems. "ScienceLogic SL1 helps enterprises to manage business services cost-effectively. Through real-time Business dashboards, our customers can understand application and service health across the underlying transient infrastructure of clouds, microservices, and containers. The unified business service, applications and infrastructure visibility in ScienceLogic SL1 will enable us to create compelling new managed services for business-critical functions."

Industry Analysis

"Modern IT systems with their modularity, dynamism, and distributedness require a multi-perspective approach even to understand what is happening as they are being observed, let alone to project their future or to determine the causes that got them to where they are. Hence, enterprises should select those AIOps platforms that are capable of ingesting and analyzing data from a multiplicity of sources."

Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms, August 2017

ScienceLogic recorded a video podcast with Forrester Principal Analyst Charles Betz, who discussed the importance of Cognitive Ops and Information Management:

"There have been some real limitations with how we've approached the problem of infrastructure management. You have silos of data in the CMDB, APM, log managers, and aggregation, end-user experience monitoring and more. But it's not really being effectively brought together, let alone with the human-to-human telemetry. We need cognitive operations in a closely human-partnered way to enable operators to dig down very quickly [...] and pursue specific hypothesis in real-time and at high-tempo in high-consequence situations."

Charles Betz, Forrester

About ScienceLogic

ScienceLogic is a leader in IT Operations Management, providing modern IT operations with actionable insights to resolve and predict problems faster in a digital, ephemeral world. Its solution sees everything across cloud and distributed architectures, contextualizes data through relationship mapping, and acts on this insight through integration and automation. Trusted by thousands of organizations, ScienceLogic's technology was designed for the rigorous security requirements of United States Department of Defense, proven for scale by the world's largest service providers, and optimized for the needs of large enterprises.

