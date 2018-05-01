Performance Review Institute: Conference on Shaping the Aerospace Workforce of the Future to be Held at the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining, London

WARRENDALE, Pennsylvania, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Join Honeywell, Rolls Royce, UTC Aerospace, Abaris Training, and other leading aerospace manufacturers, airlines, training providers, technical experts, government organizations and regulators for this unique conference and networking event.

Charles Parker, Honeywell: "This is the first event I'm aware of to focus on the future of the aerospace special process workforce. I am looking forward to talking through the issues with others from the industry and from academia to see how we can go forward together."

This is a free event taking place at The Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (London) on June 21, 2018 (2.30pm - 5.30pm). A similar event is planned for October 24, 2018 in Pittsburgh, PA, USA.

Register for the event in London online at goo.gl/67txH5 or contact Hannah Godfrey at hgodfrey@p-r-i.org or via telephone on +44(0)870-350-5011.

Addressing A Challenging Situation

There is a critical shortfall of qualified special process personnel in the aerospace industry, as well as a skills gap created by an increasingly globalised workforce. This has increased pressure on all organisations to reduce the time required to train new personnel and ensure they achieve adequate standards of competency at all levels.

Mark Binfield, UTC Aerospace: "For those not yet involved in this area, this is a great opportunity to network and learn about how the industry intends to utilize the framework of eQualified to address the difficulties we all face with the recruitment, training and qualification of aerospace special process personnel."

Be Part of the Solution

Richard Blyth, Rolls Royce: "eQualified represents a way to safeguard and improve our training and qualifications, which ultimately impact on the future success of our organisations as a whole. Everyone who participates will be contributing to a legacy of helping future generations with aerospace process quality."

The industry has joined together to create eQualified, a special process personnel qualification program. Using the combined technical expertise of the participating organizations, eQualified:

Develops free special process Bodies of Knowledge: documents which capture the knowledge and skills required by personnel operating in specific special process areas

Validates personnel competency through theoretical and practical assessments

Approves training providers to deliver technical courses aligned with the Bodies of Knowledge

About eQuaLified

eQuaLified is a global industry-managed system for qualifying special process aerospace personnel. eQuaLified leverages the combined knowledge of aerospace industry experts to develop and maintain special process Bodies of Knowledge (baseline knowledge and experience required to be considered competent for a target position) and examinations, which form the desired global aerospace industry standard for special process activities.

PRI is a global provider of customer-focused solutions designed to improve process and product quality by adding value, reducing total cost and promoting collaboration among stakeholders in industries where safety and quality are shared goals. PRI works closely with industry to understand their emerging needs and offers customized solutions in response. Learn more at http://p-r-i.org/professional-development/qualifications/ or contact PRI at eQuaLified@p-r-i.org

