Cisco Systems, Inc.: Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following conference with the financial community during the month of May. This session will be webcast. Interested parties can view this event on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com (https://investor.cisco.com/).

Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

May 30, 2018

6:05 a.m. PT / 9:05 a.m. ET

New York, NY

Kip Compton, VP, Cloud Platform and Solutions Group

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at thenetwork.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks (http://www.cisco.com/go/trademarks). Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

RSS Feed for Cisco: http://newsroom.cisco.com/rss-feeds (http://newsroom.cisco.com/rss-feeds)

Investor Relations Contact:

Marty Palka

Cisco

(408) 526-6635

mpalka@cisco.com (mailto:mpalka@cisco.com)

Press Contact:

Robyn Blum

Cisco

(408) 853-9848

rojenkin@cisco.com (mailto:rojenkin@cisco.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Cisco via Globenewswire

