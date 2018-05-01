LifeSci Advisors, LLC: LifeSci Advisors Announces 14th Board Appointment Through Its Board Placement Initiative

NEW YORK, May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSci Advisors (http://www.lifesciadvisors.com/), an investor relations and corporate communications firm focused on the life sciences sector, today announces the 14th appointment of a female executive to a life sciences company board as part of its Board Placement Initiative (http://www.lifesciadvisors.com/board-diversity-initiatives/) (BPI), the second appointment this year for the Company. Launched in 2016, LifeSci Advisors' BPI aims to connect female executives in the life sciences industry with companies seeking board candidates. As more companies look to fill their board with LifeSci's assistance and as more qualified candidates are referred to LifeSci, the BPI network expands and the amount of connections between companies and candidates increase.

LifeSci is pleased to share that Caroline M. Loewy has been appointed to the Board of Directors for Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics targeting the underlying mechanisms of cancer.

"Aptose is an exciting company in the anti-cancer therapy space, and I am excited to join their board," said Caroline Loewy. "I look forward to collaborating with the Aptose team as the Company continues to develop novel oncology therapies intended to treat life-threatening cancers."

Caroline Loewy has over two decades of experience working within the life sciences sector, promoting and analysing biotechnology product development and growth as well as advising biopharmaceutical companies. In addition to offering counseling, she has served on the executive team of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (which she co-founded), Tobira Therapeutics, Inc., Corcept Therapeutics Inc., and Poniard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Moreover, she has accumulated several years of managerial and research experience at Morgan Stanley Inc., Prudential Securities, and Bank of America Corporation. Caroline is a founding board member of the KCNQ2 Cure Alliance Foundation and a founding board member of the Global Genes Project. She sits on the Board of Directors of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and is a member of the National Advisory Council of the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen) Center for Rare Childhood Disorders. Caroline holds a B.A. degree from the University of California, Berkeley, and an M.B.A./M.S. degree from Carnegie Mellon University.

"The Aptose team welcomes Caroline to our board with enthusiasm. We are delighted to receive her guidance during this pivotal year as we continue to develop our targeted drugs for life-threatening hematologic malignancies at Aptose," said William G. Rice, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Caroline has extensive background experience advising and serving on executive teams of publically traded biotechnology companies. Her appointment to our board would not have been possible without LifeSci Advisors, whom we'd like to thank for introducing us to Caroline, a talented and skilled individual with diverse and learned insight."

"It gives me great pleasure to connect Caroline with Aptose Biosciences. Her breadth of knowledge stemming from years as a board member, founder, executive leader and analyst in the biotech and financial services industries will be an enormous resource to the Aptose team," said Michael Rice, President and Co-Founder, LifeSci Advisors. "Each board placement garners traction as we hope to grow our initiative by expanding our network and placing more exceptional candidates on boards. Our colleagues, the companies in our network, and the candidates referred have all been a tremendous support to BPI. We'd like to thank each for their participation and trust in this cause."

LifeSci Advisors' Board Placement Initiative (BPI) was launched to encourage companies in the life sciences industry to diversify and strengthen their company boards. LifeSci meets with a company's management team or Board regarding the skills and expertise they are seeking in a candidate. After the LifeSci team properly vets board candidates, LifeSci will then make introductions between companies and eligible board candidates. Currently, BPI has helped place 14 women on corporate boards with the intention of continuing this success. Using a proprietary network comprised of board-ready women that the company has built over the last couple years, LifeSci Advisors hopes that BPI can become a valuable platform where both female executives and life sciences companies are able to network and to grow.

BPI is accepting resumes from interested candidates and referrals on an ongoing basis. To find out how you can use the BPI network for your next board candidate search, visit www.lifesciadvisors.com/board-diversity-initiatives (http://www.lifesciadvisors.com/board-diversity-initiatives). Inquiries, resume submissions, and open board seat referrals can be sent to boarddiversity@lifesciadvisors.com (mailto:boarddiversity@lifesciadvisors.com).

LifeSci Advisors, LLC (www.lifesciadvisors.com (http://www.lifesciadvisors.com/)) is the largest investor relations consultancy in the life sciences industry, founded to provide companies with a multi-faceted approach to investor communications and outreach. With a global focus and reach, the firm provides the highest quality service for its clients through its deep sector specialization. LifeSci's team of MDs and PhDs enables the firm to better understand clients' R&D, regulatory and commercial strategies, and its team of financial services, investor relations and public relations specialists helps clients effectively communicate to the marketplace. This combination of life sciences, financial services, and investor relations competencies allows LifeSci Advisors to provide an invaluable and unique service offering to clients.



LifeSci Partners (www.lifescipartners.com (http://www.lifescipartners.com/)) is the leading provider of consulting services in the areas of investor relations, public relations, corporate communications and capital markets advisory. Combining deep domain expertise in the life sciences with decades of experience in capital markets and public relations, LifeSci Partners delivers unparalleled services to life sciences companies globally.

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology. Aptose is advancing new therapeutics focused on novel cellular targets on the leading edge of cancer. The company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. For further information, please visit www.aptose.com (http://www.aptose.com/).

