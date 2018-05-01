



jury chair John Dokes, AccuWeather Network



LONDON, May 1, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Campaigns for Cineplex Entertainment, Coca-Cola, Rexona, Visa and Whiskas are among the 21 campaigns that have been shortlisted for the WARC Awards' Effective Content Strategy category - a search for branded content strategies that can demonstrate a business outcome.Chaired by John Dokes, Global Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager of AccuWeather Network, a judging panel of 16 top industry professionals from agencies and clients alike, looked for evidence of how a content strategy - as opposed to a traditional advertising strategy - has helped a brand achieve business goals.Campaigns from a diverse range of brands and for a wide variety of different markets have been shortlisted. As well as a global campaign for IKEA, campaigns ran in Brazil, Canada, Egypt, India, Lebanon, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States.The shortlisted entries are:TokyoUnexpected - Visa - Visa International - BBDO Bangkok - ThailandEscape the Dating Apocalypse - Hinge - Justin McLeod and various individual investors - the STUDIO - United StatesFair Sex Fair Say - i-can - Piramal Healthcare - McCann Worldgroup - IndiaAsk Again - The Live Love Laugh Foundation - McCann Worldgroup - IndiaIf you can dream it, you can Pylox it - Nippon Pylox - Nippon Paint - Ensemble Worldwide - Malaysia4G Films - Maxis - Maxis Berhad - Ensemble Worldwide, Initiative Malaysia - MalaysiaDa Vinci - IKEA - ACNE, IKEA Creative Hub - GlobalChoose What You Love - HSBC - HSBC Bank Singapore - J. Walter Thompson - SingaporeUnveil Saudi - Saudi Telecom Company - J. Walter Thompson - Saudi ArabiaKitten Kollege - Whiskas - Mars Petcare - AMVBBDO - United KingdomThe Chronicles of Oufa - EGBank - FP7/CAIRO, Part of McCann Worldgroup - EgyptConfidence Academy - Rexona - Unilever - FP7/CAIRO, Part of McCann Worldgroup - EgyptHijacking the African Cup - Coca-Cola - The Coca-Cola Company - FP7/CAIRO, Part of McCann Worldgroup - EgyptWeb Series - Antarctica - AB InBev - AlmapBBDO - BrazilDear Younger Me... - Emirates NBD - Momentum Egypt - EgyptA Taxi to Dubai - Atlantis - The Palm, Dubai - Atlantis Hotels & Resorts - FP7/DXB - United Kingdom, United Arab EmiratesThe Hammam Fighter - Orange - FP7/TUN - TunisiaThe Power of 10p - Smart Energy GB - AMVBBDO - United KingdomSlow Trends - Connect - TBWA\RAAD - LebanonWhen You Grow Up - Emirates NBD - FP7/DXB - United Arab EmiratesA Balloon for Ben - Cineplex Entertainment - Zulu Alpha Kilo - CanadaAll shortlists for the annual WARC Awards, a global case study competition in search for next-generation marketing effectiveness that focuses on the effective use of emerging marketing disciplines, have now been announced and can be viewed at www.warc.com/warcawards.prize.The winners of each of the four categories - Effective Content Strategy, Effective Innovation, Effective Use of Brand Purpose and Effective Social Strategy - will be revealed from mid-May.About Effective Content Strategy jury chairJohn Dokes, Global Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager, AccuWeather NetworkJohn oversees strategic branding and marketing of the largest and fastest growing weather media company in the world. With over 25 years of experience in digital and traditional marketing and a history of driving multi-million dollar revenue gains, he has worked with world-renowned brands including Marvel Entertainment and MTV Networks - Viacom. AccuWeather, with global headquarters in State College, PA, now reaches more than 1.5 billion people worldwide every day through smartphones, tablets, wired and mobile internet sites, radio, television, newspapers, and the AccuWeather Network, in addition to serving over 240 of Fortune 500 companies as well as thousands of businesses worldwide.About WARC- your global authority on advertising and media effectivenesswarc.com is an online service offering advertising best practice, evidence, insights and data from the world's leading brands. WARC helps clients grow their businesses by using proven approaches to maximise advertising effectiveness. WARC's clients include the world's largest advertising and media agencies, research companies, universities and advertisers.WARC runs four global and two regional case study competitions: WARC Awards, WARC Innovation Awards, WARC Media Awards, The Admap prize, WARC Prize for Asian Strategy and WARC Prize for MENA Strategy.Founded in 1985, WARC is privately owned and has offices in the UK, U.S. and Singapore.Source: WARCContact:Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.