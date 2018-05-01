|jury chair John Dokes, AccuWeather Network
LONDON, May 1, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Campaigns for Cineplex Entertainment, Coca-Cola, Rexona, Visa and Whiskas are among the 21 campaigns that have been shortlisted for the WARC Awards' Effective Content Strategy category - a search for branded content strategies that can demonstrate a business outcome.
Chaired by John Dokes, Global Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager of AccuWeather Network, a judging panel of 16 top industry professionals from agencies and clients alike, looked for evidence of how a content strategy - as opposed to a traditional advertising strategy - has helped a brand achieve business goals.
Campaigns from a diverse range of brands and for a wide variety of different markets have been shortlisted. As well as a global campaign for IKEA, campaigns ran in Brazil, Canada, Egypt, India, Lebanon, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States.
The shortlisted entries are:
TokyoUnexpected - Visa - Visa International - BBDO Bangkok - Thailand
Escape the Dating Apocalypse - Hinge - Justin McLeod and various individual investors - the STUDIO - United States
Fair Sex Fair Say - i-can - Piramal Healthcare - McCann Worldgroup - India
Ask Again - The Live Love Laugh Foundation - McCann Worldgroup - India
If you can dream it, you can Pylox it - Nippon Pylox - Nippon Paint - Ensemble Worldwide - Malaysia
4G Films - Maxis - Maxis Berhad - Ensemble Worldwide, Initiative Malaysia - Malaysia
Da Vinci - IKEA - ACNE, IKEA Creative Hub - Global
Choose What You Love - HSBC - HSBC Bank Singapore - J. Walter Thompson - Singapore
Unveil Saudi - Saudi Telecom Company - J. Walter Thompson - Saudi Arabia
Kitten Kollege - Whiskas - Mars Petcare - AMVBBDO - United Kingdom
The Chronicles of Oufa - EGBank - FP7/CAIRO, Part of McCann Worldgroup - Egypt
Confidence Academy - Rexona - Unilever - FP7/CAIRO, Part of McCann Worldgroup - Egypt
Hijacking the African Cup - Coca-Cola - The Coca-Cola Company - FP7/CAIRO, Part of McCann Worldgroup - Egypt
Web Series - Antarctica - AB InBev - AlmapBBDO - Brazil
Dear Younger Me... - Emirates NBD - Momentum Egypt - Egypt
A Taxi to Dubai - Atlantis - The Palm, Dubai - Atlantis Hotels & Resorts - FP7/DXB - United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates
The Hammam Fighter - Orange - FP7/TUN - Tunisia
The Power of 10p - Smart Energy GB - AMVBBDO - United Kingdom
Slow Trends - Connect - TBWA\RAAD - Lebanon
When You Grow Up - Emirates NBD - FP7/DXB - United Arab Emirates
A Balloon for Ben - Cineplex Entertainment - Zulu Alpha Kilo - Canada
All shortlists for the annual WARC Awards, a global case study competition in search for next-generation marketing effectiveness that focuses on the effective use of emerging marketing disciplines, have now been announced and can be viewed at www.warc.com/warcawards.prize.
The winners of each of the four categories - Effective Content Strategy, Effective Innovation, Effective Use of Brand Purpose and Effective Social Strategy - will be revealed from mid-May.
About Effective Content Strategy jury chair
John Dokes, Global Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager, AccuWeather Network
John oversees strategic branding and marketing of the largest and fastest growing weather media company in the world. With over 25 years of experience in digital and traditional marketing and a history of driving multi-million dollar revenue gains, he has worked with world-renowned brands including Marvel Entertainment and MTV Networks - Viacom. AccuWeather, with global headquarters in State College, PA, now reaches more than 1.5 billion people worldwide every day through smartphones, tablets, wired and mobile internet sites, radio, television, newspapers, and the AccuWeather Network, in addition to serving over 240 of Fortune 500 companies as well as thousands of businesses worldwide.
