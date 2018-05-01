

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Tower Corp. (AMT) announced earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $275.8 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $289.3 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, American Tower Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $759.3 million or $1.73 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $1.74 billion from $1.62 billion last year.



American Tower Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $759.3 Mln. vs. $680.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.73 vs. $1.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q1): $1.74 Bln vs. $1.62 Bln last year.



