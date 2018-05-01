Newly Decorated Victoria Penthouse for Lease in Westwood by NMS Residential

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2018 / NMS Residential is a privately owned real estate management firm specialized in the professional management of upscale multifamily and mixed-use properties throughout the Greater Los Angeles area. Led by a seasoned team of executives with multidisciplinary backgrounds, NMS Residential's ever-expanding portfolio includes over 18 market rate properties located in Santa Monica, Westwood, Brentwood, the San Fernando Valley and beyond. Throughout our portfolio, we are committed to providing an exceptional living experience for our residents.

At NMS Residential, exceptional design, professional service, and luxury living are our highest priorities. Our commitment to quality is visible in everything that we do. That is because we don't just manage apartments, we curate vibrant communities in desirable locations throughout Los Angeles.

LUXURY VICTORIA PENTHOUSE APARTMENT IN WESTWOOD FOR THOUGHTFUL LIVING













































From contemporary residences in Santa Monica, to furnished apartments in Westwood, NMS Residential apartment buildings add character and prestige to their neighborhoods. Located in some of the most desirable areas in the county, our Los Angeles and Santa Monica, CA apartments feature carefully crafted design, stunning interiors, luxury amenities, and top-quality finishes, to provide residents with an unparalleled lifestyle.

Explore our extensive portfolio to see why NMS Residential represents the new standard of Los Angeles apartment living.

When it comes to apartment rentals in Los Angeles, NMS Residential offers exceptional design, experienced professional management, and an unparalleled living experience for our residents. Discover our quality multifamily and mixed-use properties in Santa Monica, Brentwood, West Los Angeles, the San Fernando Valley and beyond.

COMMUNITY

24/7 Front Desk Concierge Service

Controlled-Access Building Entry

Fitness Center and Gym

Online Access to Resident Portal

On-Site Staff and Management

Resident Club Area

Rooftop Lounge Area with Sweeping Views of Los Angeles

APARTMENT

9 ft. Ceilings

Balcony

Berber Carpet

Cable/Internet Ready

Central AC/Heat

Controlled Access Entry

Custom-Designed Kitchen Cabinetry

Expansive Glass Windows

Granite Counters

Individual Utility Metering

Pet-Friendly: Offers Rental Options That Allow Both Dogs and Cats.*

Top-Of-The-Line Appliances

Washer/Dryer in Unit

