

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Noble Energy Inc (NBL) revealed a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $554 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $36 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Noble Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $172 million or $0.35 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.0% to $1.29 billion from $1.04 billion last year.



Noble Energy Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $172 Mln. vs. -$23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.35 vs. -$0.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.24 -Revenue (Q1): $1.29 Bln vs. $1.04 Bln last year.



