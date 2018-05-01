

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FIS (FIS) announced, for 2018, the company now expects adjusted EPS of $5.14 to $5.34, an increase from prior outlook range of $5.10 to $5.30. Consolidated organic revenue is projected to increase in the range of 2.5 to 3.5 percent.



First-quarter adjusted net earnings attributable to common stockholders was $363 million or $1.09 per diluted share, compared to $0.82 per diluted share in the prior year quarter, an increase of 32.9 percent. For the first quarter, organic revenue increased 3.3 percent.



