Strong Demand Across Customer Segments Drives Expansions

INTERXION HOLDING NV (NYSE: INXN), a leading European provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services, today announced new data centre builds in Amsterdam ("AMS10") and Frankfurt ("FRA14"), together with an expansion at the Science Park facility ("AMS9.2") and the acquisition of land and a building at the Schiphol-Rijk campus in Amsterdam. As a result of these land bank and build projects, Interxion today announced an increase in its 2018 annual capital expenditure guidance to €365 million €390 million.

"Interxion is continuing to see a strong flow of opportunities across markets and customer segments and we are increasing our expansion programme to address this demand," said David Ruberg, Interxion's Chief Executive Officer. "Customers are recognising the value of our communities of interest and our trusted provider status for their mission critical applications. We are capturing deals from multiple customer segments, including connectivity, digital media, Cloud platforms and enterprises, and across the size spectrum. Of the announced phases in AMS9.2, AMS10 and FRA14, approximately 25% of the capacity is pre-sold."

AMS10 will be Interxion's tenth data centre in Amsterdam and will be adjacent to AMS8 on land owned by Interxion on its Schiphol-Rijk campus. In total, AMS10 is expected to provide 14,400 square metres ("sqm") of equipped space and a total of 26 megawatts ("MW") of customer available power when fully built out. The first phase of AMS10 will provide 2,700 sqm of equipped space and is scheduled to open in 3Q 2019, while the second phase will provide 4,100 sqm of equipped space and is scheduled to open in 1Q 2020. The capital expenditure associated with the first two phases of AMS10 is expected to be €128 million.

In addition, Interxion has purchased land and a building on the Schiphol-Rijk campus that can accommodate a future data centre of approximately 6,000 sqm of equipped space. The purchase price for the land and building was €19 million. The power required for this site has also been obtained.

The AMS9 data centre in Amsterdam's Science Park will be expanded by 500 sqm and 1MW of customer available power. The capital expenditure associated with the AMS9 expansion ("AMS9.2") is expected to be €8 million. This phase is scheduled to open in 4Q 2018.

In Frankfurt, Interxion will construct its fourteenth data centre ("FRA14") on owned land in its existing campus. FRA14 is expected to provide 4,600 sqm of equipped space and will have approximately 10 MW of customer available power when fully built out. FRA14 will be constructed in two phases the first phase will provide approximately 2,400 sqm of equipped space and is scheduled to open in 3Q 2019, while the second phase will provide 2,200 sqm and is scheduled to open in 4Q 2019. The total capital expenditure associated with FRA14 is expected to be €76 million.

About Interxion

Interxion (NYSE: INXN) is a leading provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services in Europe, serving a wide range of customers through 49 data centres in 11 European countries. Interxion's uniformly designed, energy efficient data centres offer customers extensive security and uptime for their mission-critical applications. With over 700 connectivity providers, 21 European Internet exchanges, and most leading cloud and digital media platforms across its footprint, Interxion has created connectivity, cloud, content and finance hubs that foster growing customer communities of interest. For more information, please visit www.interxion.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from Interxion's expectations include, but are not limited to, the difficulty of reducing operating expenses in the short term, the inability to utilise the capacity of newly planned data centres and data centre expansions, delays in connection with the development of new data centres or data centre expansions, significant competition, the cost and supply of electrical power, data centre industry over-capacity, performance under service level agreements, and certain other risks detailed herein and other risks described from time to time in Interxion's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Interxion does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this report.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180501005925/en/

Contacts:

Interxion

Jim Huseby, +1-813-644-9399

Investor Relations

IR@interxion.com