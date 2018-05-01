London stocks had extended gains by midday on Tuesday as the pound fell below $1.37 for the first time since January on weak manufacturing data. The FTSE 100 was up 0.5% to 7,543.81 as the pound dropped 0.6% against the dollar to 1.3685 and slipped 0.2% versus the euro to 1.1378 after data showed that growth in the UK's manufacturing sector fell to a 17-month low in April, further reducing the odds of an interest rate hike this month. Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell said this was the latest in ...

