Interior solutions provider Havelock Europa on Tuesday appointed Hakeem Yesufu as a non-executive director at the suggestion of shareholder Andrew Burgess, who has a 19.49% equity interest in the firm. Yesufu has been a senior risk assurance consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Canada since November 2015 and was previously finance director of private investment company Amusis Limited, which entered voluntary liquidation in January 2016. Prior to these roles, Yesufu was employed in a variety ...

