

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were lower Tuesday morning ahead of U.S. inventories data.



The American Petroleum Institute will release its stockpiles report this afternoon, followed tomorrow morning by figures from the Energy Information Administration.



Traders will also be paying attention to the latest compliance report from OPEC. Production from the cartel has slipped to its lowest of the year, with output from Venezuela particularly low.



WTI light sweet oil fell 60 cents to $67.99 a barrel.



The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will make its latest interest rate announcement. No change to monetary policy is expected, but the Fed will likely signal that further rate hikes are imminent.



