

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $325 million, or $1.96 per share. This compares with $396 million, or $2.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Cummins Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $403 million or $2.43 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.4% to $5.57 billion from $4.59 billion last year.



Cummins Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $403 Mln. vs. $396 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.43 vs. $2.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.92 -Revenue (Q1): $5.57 Bln vs. $4.59 Bln last year.



