InfluxData Founder and CTO Paul Dix to Discuss Latest Product Releases around Application Monitoring and Store/Record Developer Tools for Prometheus and Kubernetes

InfluxData, the modern Open Source Platform built specifically for metrics, events and other time series data that empowers developers to build next-generation monitoring, analytics and IoT applications, today announced that Founder and CTO Paul Dix has been selected to present at the upcoming KubeCon CloudNativeCon Europe 2018 conference being held in Copenhagen, Denmark, this week.

Mr. Dix will lead the session titled "Integrating Prometheus and InfluxDB" on May 4 from 11:55 am CEST 12:30 pm CEST in the Auditorium 11+12 room.

In the session, attendees will learn methods for a long-term store of record for their Prometheus data. Mr. Dix will describe how InfluxDB can fill this role with recent additions adding support for Prometheus standards and protocols. This talk will show how InfluxDB supports the pull and Prometheus metrics format, and will examine Prometheus' remote/read and write interfaces and how they can be used to integrate with InfluxDB. Attendees will discover how InfluxDB's new open source query engine allows Prometheus users to perform federated queries against any number of Prometheus and InfluxDB servers.

InfluxData will unveil this new functionality this week at its Booth S-C42, demonstrating new functionality around Kubernetes, as well as providing an early view of the new functional query language IFQL.

InfluxData has rapidly built its developer and customer base across industries including manufacturing, financial services, energy, and telecommunications by delivering the fastest growing Open Source Platform that enables customers to derive better business insights, data-driven real-time actions, and a consolidated single view of their entire infrastructure from applications to microservices, and from systems to sensors. More than 400 customers, including Cisco Systems, Coupa Software, IBM, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Nordstrom, and Tesla, have selected InfluxData as their modern data platform for metrics and events. InfluxData is pioneering the shift to time series in a modern metrics and events platform, and is making it possible for customers to become data-driven and take on digital transformation initiatives.

About Paul Dix

Mr. Dix is the creator of InfluxDB. He has helped build software for startups, large companies and organizations such as Microsoft, Google, McAfee, Thomson Reuters, and Air Force Space Command. Mr. Dix is the series editor for Addison Wesley's Data Analytics book and video series. In 2010 he wrote the book Service Oriented Design with Ruby and Rails for Addison Wesley's. In 2009 Mr. Dix started the NYC Machine Learning Meetup, which now has more than 7,000 members. He holds a degree in computer science from Columbia University.

About KubeCon CloudNativeCon Europe 2018

The Cloud Native Computing Foundation's flagship conference gathers adopters and technologists from leading open source and cloud native communities in Copenhagen, Denmark, on May 2 4. Join Kubernetes, Prometheus, OpenTracing, Fluentd, gRPC, containerd, rkt, CNI, Envoy, Jaeger, Notary, TUF, Vitess, CoreDNS, NATS, and Linkerd as the community gathers for three days to further the education and advancement of cloud native computing.

About InfluxData

InfluxData, the creator of InfluxDB, delivers a modern Open Source Platform built from the ground up for analyzing metrics and events (time series data) for DevOps and IoT applications. Whether the data comes from humans, sensors, or machines, InfluxData empowers developers to build next-generation monitoring, analytics, and IoT applications faster, easier, and to scale delivering real business value quickly. Based in San Francisco, InfluxData's more than 400 customers include Cisco, eBay, IBM and Siemens. Visit https://www.influxdata.com/. Twitter: @influxdb.

InfluxData, InfluxCloud and InfluxDB are all trademarked by InfluxData. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180501005321/en/

Contacts:

InfluxData

Dan Spalding, 408-960-9297

dan.spalding@influxdb.com