Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2018) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX-V:MVP), a leading provider of cloud-based, enterprise class digital asset management software, is proud to announce that it has completed integration with the leading provider of cloud-based enterprise work management solutions, enterprise project management & workflow software, Workfront.





Photo: MediaValet Announces Integration with Workfront

Founded in 2001, Workfront customers include companies such as Cars.com, Cisco Systems, Comcast, and Trek. Designed specifically to handle the complexity of large scale digital projects at an enterprise level, Workfront's cloud-based service increases team productivity and executive visibility by helping organizations effectively manage their digital production projects, govern content related workflows, and review and approve creative work.

Combining the benefits of Workfront and MediaValet, this integration enables organizations to seamlessly manage the entire lifecycle of their corporate creative assets while maintaining a permanent, highly redundant and secure single-source-of-truth for all corresponding assets. Together, Workfront and MediaValet track and archive all project and asset related activities, providing a comprehensive, permanent audit log.

"With the rapid rise in importance of content throughout all aspects of industry, few organizations today are effectively addressing the operational content needs of their departments, affiliates and partners," commented David MacLaren, founder and CEO of MediaValet. "To stay competitive, organizations need to enable their teams to easily collaborate, track and manage their digital projects and all related content- from creation to use. We're extremely excited to announce our integration with Workfront as it achieves this in one seamless step, helping organizations move faster, reach further and achieve more." Continued MacLaren, "2018 will be a pivotal year for us as it will see us launch the fourth version of our digital asset management platform (utilizing Microsoft's latest cloud technologies) and we'll bring to market some of the most significant product enhancements since launching MediaValet."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the enterprise cloud-based digital asset management industry. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available in 50 Microsoft data center regions around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise class security, reliability, redundancy and scalability while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing all core DAM capabilities, MediaValet offers industry leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Oracle Marketing Cloud (Eloqua), Drupal 8, WordPress, Hootsuite and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

