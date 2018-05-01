

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA) said it has been forced to temporarily suspend its flu vaccine production and destroy the flu vaccines it is currently producing. The Company expects this will result in its inability to supply flu vaccines for the 2018 to 2019 flu season.



According to Sinovac, these decisions were made necessary by the actions taken by Aihua Pan, the Chairman of the Board of the company's controlled Chinese subsidiary, Sinovac Biotech Co. Ltd., who was appointed Chairman by Sinobioway Biomedicine Co., Ltd., the minority shareholder of Sinovac Beijing.



In attempting to forcibly take control of the company's corporate offices on April 17, 2018, Pan and dozens of unnamed individuals cut power to the facility in Shangdi site, thereby disrupting Sinovac Beijing's hepatitis A and seasonal flu vaccine production, seriously impacting Sinovac Beijing's production and manufacturing processes and very possibly damaging product quality.



Sinovac Beijing said it initiated its emergency response protocol and resumed production and quality management activities step-by-step.



After resuming flu vaccine production, the quality assurance department performed several assessments of the production environment and vaccine safety. Unfortunately, it was determined that the quality and safety risks associated with salvaging these vaccines were not able to be completely eliminated.



Sinovac added that it is assessing the risk associated with other vaccine production at Shangdi site in parallel.



