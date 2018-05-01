

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L3 Technologies, Inc. (LLL) announced, for 2018, the company now expects EPS from continuing operations in a range of $9.40 to $9.60, compared to prior guidance range of $9.30 to $9.50. The company continues to project net sales in a range of $9.850 to $10.050 billion.



First-quarter earnings per share from continuing operations was $2.34 compared to $1.93, prior year. Net sales of $2.37 billion, were up 2% compared to the 2017 first quarter. Organic sales increased 2% to $2.35 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX