

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc (LLL) revealed a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $203 million, or $2.54 per share. This compares with $164 million, or $2.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $2.37 billion from $2.32 billion last year.



L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $203 Mln. vs. $164 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.54 vs. $2.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.01 -Revenue (Q1): $2.37 Bln vs. $2.32 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.40 to $9.60 Full year revenue guidance: $9.85 to $10.05 Bln



