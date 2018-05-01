

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) reported first-quarter net income available to TDS shareholders of $39 million or $0.34 per share, up from $37 million or $0.33 per share in the year-ago quarter.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total operating revenues for the quarter declined 1 percent to $1.23 billion from $1.24 billion in the same period last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.



Looking ahead, the company affirmed its fiscal 2018 outlook for total operating revenues of $5.015 billion to $5.265 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.075 billion to $1.255 billion.



The Street expects revenues of $5.11 billion for the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX