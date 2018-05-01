

SCOTTS VALLEY (dpa-AFX) - Seagate Technology PLC (STX) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $381 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $194 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $2.80 billion from $2.67 billion last year.



Seagate Technology PLC earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $381 Mln. vs. $194 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.31 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.32 -Revenue (Q3): $2.80 Bln vs. $2.67 Bln last year.



