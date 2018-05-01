

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Tuesday, Statistics Canada will release Canada GDP for February. Economists expect the economy to grow by 0.3 percent on month, after a 0.1 percent decline in January.



Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major rivals. While the loonie fell against the greenback and the yen, it rose against the aussie. Against the euro, it held steady.



The loonie was worth 1.5473 against the euro, 85.18 against the yen, 0.9660 against the aussie and 1.2875 against the greenback as of 8:25 am ET.



