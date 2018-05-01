Rising Demand for Blockchain Technology Exploding Behind Growing Number of Applications and Uses

PALM BEACH, Florida, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The enhanced opportunities for revenue streams in the financial and cryptocurrency marketplaces are creating an increased urgency for the continued development of the blockchain technology. Blockchain innovation has been one of the hottest topics over the past several months in financial markets and is poised to continue a growing trend for the foreseeable future. According to a report from Netscribes, Inc., the global blockchain technology market is expected to be worth 13.96 Billion by 2022, along with a compound annual growth rate of 42.8 percent during the forecast period. Blockchain is a decentralized network that can record transactions between two parties. The blockchain solutions is being increasingly used in various industries including Banking, Mortgages, Financial Services, Retail & eCommerce and plenty of others. The blockchain technology market has the potential to create value and help customers world-wide as tech companies rush to stake their mark in various industries. Active companies today include: Block One Capital Inc. (TSX-V: BLOK) (OTC: BKPPF), Long Blockchain Corp. (OTC: LBCC), Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX: GBTC), Big Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc. (OTC: BBKCF) (CSE: BIGG.CN), Global Blockchain Technologies Corp (CSE: BLOC) (OTC: BLKCF).

Block One Capital Inc. (TSXV: BLOK.V) (OTCQB: BKPPF) BREAKING NEWS: Block One Capital, an investment company focused on high growth opportunities in the blockchain sector, is pleased to provide the following corporate update regarding progress made by Finzat since its previous management and support team changes. As previously announced, Block One holds approximately a 40% interest in Finzat.

Finzat continues to make positive strides in developing relationships among key participants in the US residential mortgage market. Recent talks with a Housing Government Sponsored Enterprise (GSE) have served to highlight opportunities for a synergistic partnership whereby Finzat would bring benefits of blockchain applications to mature, well-established business lines. Senior level discussions continue with a view toward designing application prototypes within the next few months. Furthermore, Finzat has opened a dialogue with a nationally recognized provider of risk management software and consulting services to over 120 institutional clients and several housing GSEs. A framework for a formal arrangement between the two parties is currently being formulated.

In addition, Finzat is scheduled to open discussions early in May 2018 with a European headquartered international financial management company currently servicing hundreds of institutional clients around the globe. Among the firm's activities are those that involve the assembly and dissemination of sensitive personal data, offering potential for Finzat and blockchain technology.Read this and more news for Block One Capital at:http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/blok.html



Long Blockchain Corp. (OTC: LBCC) recently announced the Company has made rapid progress in its corporate transition with appointments of experienced financial technology ("fintech") professionals and blockchain innovators, the agreement to acquire a distributed ledger technology ("DLT" or "blockchain") solutions developer, and strategic investments in an established micro-lender and UK broker dealer. We believe these developments position the Company to establish a competitive footing in the fintech-DLT segment. We are working on establishing LBCC as a blockchain technology leader through our planned acquisition of Hashcove Limited ("Hashcove") and our recent investments in TSLC PTE Ltd., the parent of digital money and short-term financial product provider CASHe, and blockchain innovator Stater Blockchain Limited.

Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX: GBTC) closed up slightly on Monday at $15.85 trading over 2.3 Million shares by the market close. Grayscale provides investors access to the digital currency asset class through its family of single-asset and diversified investment products, including Bitcoin Investment Trust (GBTC), the first publicly-quoted instrument solely invested in bitcoin.

Big Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc. (OTC: BBKCF) (CSE: BIGG.CN) has entered into a reseller agreement with SHS VIVEON AG for Big's proprietary cryptocurrency risk-scoring service: BitRank Verified. Under the agreement, SHS VIVEON will integrate the BitRank Verified service into its software-based customer management platform to help assess client risk, and provide enhanced virtual currency transaction transparency and confidence. SHS VIVEON's software solutions that will be integrated with Big's BitRank Verified service include DebiTEX (credit management), GUARDEAN RiskSuite (risk management) and proofitBOX (payment method control in e-commerce). Big will receive fees for all virtual currency transactions processed through SHS VIVEON's platform that utilize BitRank Verified.

Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. (OTC: BLKCF) (CSE: BLOC.CN) recently announced it is launching a service layer technology called Laser. Laser works by operating on top of any existing blockchain network and optimizes its functions, which include the ability to operate with other blockchains. Laser with these new and unique features seeks to play a central role in the growth of all blockchains for the first time by allowing interoperability between blockchains. The Laser network is built on a hard fork of the Ethereum blockchain, the Laser blockchain.



