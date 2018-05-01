FRLF is building out its Vegas-based operations, including: extraction engineering, ecommerce marketing solutions, & project mgt structure

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2018) - Freedom Leaf Inc. (OTCQB: FRLF), a group of diversified, international, vertically-integrated hemp business and cannabis media companies, announced today that Las Vegas-based, Nevada State Senator, Richard S. Segerblom, who led the drive for the legalization of marijuana in Nevada, has agreed to join the Freedom Leaf Board of Directors. The other Directors include: Paul Pelosi Jr., Chairman, Freedom Leaf CEO Clifford J. Perry and Freedom Leaf EVP Raymond P. Medeiros.

Senator "Tick" Segerblom commented: "Freedom Leaf shares my vision that Las Vegas is the perfect home for marijuana and hemp companies. Nevada's corporate laws and tax structure are second to none. Joining the Freedom Leaf Board enables me to take that message throughout the nation, Canada and the world."

Senator Segerblom is a third generation Nevadan, and the fourth generation of his family to serve as a representative in the Nevada legislature. Senator Segerblom introduced the first medical marijuana bill into Nevada legislature and helped lead the drive for the legalization of cannabis in Nevada with the passage of the 2016 Yes On Question 2 Campaign.

Freedom Leaf's Chairman of the Board, Paul Pelosi, Jr., commented: "We are pleased to welcome Nevada Senator "Tick" Segerblom to the Freedom Leaf team and offer congratulations to Freedom Leaf's management for continuing to recruit people with similar commitments to health, social, fiscal and environmental responsibilities."

Chairman Pelosi went on to say: "We look forward to working with Senator Segerblom to bring industrial hemp back into the mainstream through our leading magazine, online digital properties, production and distribution of high-quality wellness products."

Freedom Leaf Co-Founder and CEO, Clifford J. Perry, commented: "It is a great honor to have Senator Segerblom join the Board of The Marijuana Legalization Company, and recognize Freedom Leaf's commitment to building the local cannabis industry in Nevada. No one has done more than Senator Segerblom to advance the cause of freedom and build Las Vegas as the world leader in hemp, medical, and recreational marijuana."

Freedom Leaf has also been hard at work focusing on building out its Las Vegas staff with experienced professionals both inside and outside of the hemp industry. In recent months, FRLF has brought on three executives from its recently announced acquisition as well as: a new Managing Director, National Sales Director, and an Extraction Engineer - all of whom have significant industry experience and contacts.

In April, Freedom Leaf hired Rodrigo Chavez as Managing Director. Chavez has over eight years of operations & technology consultant experience and previously managed business operations for Weedmaps in Europe. Weedmaps is the world's leading Cannabis dispensary locator and Marijuana advertiser. Chavez is an operations manager with a focus on sales development in emerging markets and has worked over four years within the emerging cannabis industry in Spain, Germany, Netherlands, and the UK.

Freedom Leaf has also recently brought on Joe Reed as National Sales Director. Reed has over two decades of sales management and distribution experience under his belt, during which time he has developed an extensive network of distributors and wholesalers both domestic and international. Reed will play a crucial role in building Hempology revenue by developing distributor relationships and establishing our sales team.

In March, Freedom Leaf hired Mr. Nick Shi, a Biomedical Engineering graduate of Purdue University, to optimize the extraction and distillation processes of Leafceuticals Inc. Shi will be focusing on continuously improving hemp CBD yields, processing time, and product quality at the Leafceuticals Inc. extraction lab in North Las Vegas.

About Freedom Leaf Inc.

Freedom Leaf Inc., The Marijuana Legalization Company, is a group of diversified, international, vertically-integrated hemp businesses and cannabis media companies. Freedom Leaf Inc. is a fully-reporting and audited publicly-traded company under the symbol (OTCQB: FRLF). Freedom Leaf Inc. has been a leading go-to resource in the cannabis, medical marijuana, and industrial hemp industries since 2014, founded by professionals with over 200 years combined experience in marijuana legalization advocacy. FRLF building a diverse portfolio of valuable businesses through strategic mergers, acquisitions, and acceleration projects across the industry.

FRLF's large portfolio of acquisitions and properties includes: our recently acquired full spectrum hemp oil product line Irie CBD, our wholly-owned hemp extraction division Leafceuticals, Inc., our exclusive health and wellness full spectrum hemp oil brand Hempology, our 60,000 acres of indoor hemp greenhouse cultivation and 200 acres of outdoor cultivation with Green Market Europe, our hemp-based rolling paper company Plants to Paper, two of the largest Spanish-speaking cannabis web portals in the world LaMarihuana.com and Marihuana-Medicinal.com, and of course our flagship publication, Freedom Leaf Magazine.

Utilizing these mergers and acquisitions, Freedom Leaf Inc. is continually building a solid foundation for our vertically-integrated hemp company to maximize both shareholder value and revenue growth. Our cultivation and extraction divisions allow FRLF to grow and source our own hemp CBD, which allows dramatically lower production costs for our wholly-owned CBD product lines, thereby generating more revenue for each product sold. We also formulate and manufacture the majority of our products in our own in-house formulation centers, also greatly reducing our costs and increasing revenue. In addition, our extensive domestic and international media companies ensure we can continuously direct traffic to our many ecommerce sites and nationwide retail locations.

Freedom Leaf Inc. also sells licenses to use the Freedom Leaf brand in different countries and states across the globe. We have entered into three license agreements: for Spain and Portugal, for The Netherlands, and for Florida.

Freedom Leaf, Inc. does not handle, grow, sell, or dispense marijuana or related products.

All of our European activities are in full compliance with relevant EU laws.

Investor relations information can be found on the FreedomLeafInc.com company website.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Freedom Leaf, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company's products and services, changes in relationships with third parties, and other factors described in the Company's most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K dated June 30, 2016 and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Contact:

Raymond Medeiros

PR and Business Development Director

Phone: 415-601-1974

ray@freedomleaf.com

Freedom Leaf, Inc.