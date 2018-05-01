

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Tuesday reported a profit for the first quarter of 2018 that declined 53 percent from last year, hurt by a $1.4 billion aggregate charge related to the formation of a collaboration with Eisai Co., Ltd. Merck lowered 2018 earnings per share outlook, but raised 2018 Non-GAAP earnings per share and revenue guidance. Meanwhile, Pfizer Inc. (PFE) posted a 14 percent increase in profit for the first quarter of 2018 from last year, reflecting continued strength from anchor brands, primarily Ibrance, Eliquis and Xeljanz. Pfizer reaffirmed 2018 financial guidance.



Merck and Pfizer's adjusted earnings per share topped analysts' expectations, while quarterly sales missed their estimates.



In Tuesday's pre-market trading, MRK is currently trading at $58.87, down $0.03 or 0.05 percent.



In pre-market trading, Pfizer's shares are down $0.61 or 1.67 percent to $36.00.



Merck has lowered its full-year 2018 GAAP earnings per share range to be between $2.45 and $2.57. The change in the GAAP earnings per share range reflects the inclusion of the charge related to the collaboration with Eisai. Earlier, the company projected annual GAAP earnings per share to be between $2.97 and $3.12.



Merck narrowed and raised its full-year 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share range to be between $4.16 and $4.28, including an approximately 1 percent positive impact from foreign exchange at current exchange rates. Analysts expect annual earnings of $4.19 per share. Previously, the company expected its full-year 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share to be between $4.08 and $4.23, including an about 1 percent negative impact from foreign exchange.



Merck has narrowed and raised its full-year 2018 revenue range to be between $41.8 billion and $43.0 billion, including an approximately 2 percent positive impact from foreign exchange at current exchange rates. Wall Street expects revenues of $41.91 billion. Previously, the company expected annual revenue to be between $41.2 billion and $42.7 billion, including an about 1 percent positive impact from foreign exchange.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, Pfizer still expected adjusted earnings of $2.90 to $3.00 per share and revenues of $53.5 billion to $55.5 billion. The Street expects earnings of $2.95 per share for the year on revenues of $54.46 billion.



Merck said that its net income attributable to the company for the first quarter of 2018 dropped 53% to $736 million from the prior year's $1.55 billion, with earnings per share declining to $0.27 from $0.56 last year.



Merck's Non-GAAP earnings per share were $1.05 for the first quarter of 2018 compared with $0.88 for the first quarter of 2017. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Worldwide sales for the first quarter of 2018 were $10.04 billion, an increase of 6 percent compared with the first quarter of 2017, including a 3 percent positive impact from foreign exchange. Wall Street expected revenues of $10.10 billion for the first-quarter.



Merck's pharmaceutical sales for the quarter increased 9 percent to $8.9 billion, including a 5 percent positive impact from foreign exchange. The increase was primarily driven by growth in oncology, hospital acute care and diabetes, partially offset by lower sales in virology and the ongoing impacts of the loss of market exclusivity for several products.



Merck's quarterly Animal Health sales totaled $1.1 billion for the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 13 percent compared with the first quarter of 2017, including a 6 percent positive impact from foreign exchange. Growth was driven by higher sales of livestock products, primarily ruminants and poultry products, as well as higher sales of companion animal products.



Meanwhile, Pfizer reported that its net income for the first-quarter increased 14% to $3.56 billion from $3.12 billion in the same quarter last year, while quarterly earnings per share grew to $0.59 from $0.51 in the previous year.



Ian Read, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pfizer, stated, 'Our first-quarter 2018 financial results were solid, driven by continued strength from our anchor brands, primarily Ibrance, Eliquis and Xeljanz. The Essential Health business delivered strong growth in emerging markets and biosimilars but was negatively impacted by continued legacy Hospira product supply shortages in the U.S. as well as product losses of exclusivity.'



Adjusted income for the quarter was $4.67 billion or $0.77 per share, up from $4.19 billion or $0.69 per share in the prior year. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.



Pfizer's quarterly revenues totaled $12.91 billion, an increase of 1% from last year's $12.78 billion, reflecting the favorable impact of foreign exchange of $430 million, or 3%, partially offset by an operational decline of $302 million, or 2%. Wall Street analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $13.15 billion for the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX