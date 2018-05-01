Eagle Genomics has appointed Executive Chairman Anthony Finbow to the post of Chief Executive, with founder Abel Ureta-Vidal moving to become Chief Product Officer.

The change in management structure marks a new phase for Eagle Genomics as the organisation rapidly shapes for scale to meet customer demand. The company has won 11 enterprise customers since its last funding round and has most recently been selected as one of just 12 companies in the latest cohort of the Microsoft Scale-Up program, opening it up to the global Microsoft customer network.

Eagle's knowledge discovery platform, the e[automateddatascientist], transforms scientific data into actionable insights that drive product decision making. The knowledge gained from the platform enables companies to quickly assess product potential, accelerate market entry and mitigate risk.

CEO of Eagle Genomics Anthony Finbow commented:

"I am delighted to become CEO at Eagle Genomics at this formative stage as we shape the organisation for scale and execute on our growth strategy. Over the last two years we have made significant strides in building our software platform and have a clear product market fit in some compelling growth markets. When applied to microbiome research, the platform is enabling new insight that will shape the consumer and healthcare products of tomorrow; this is something we are particularly excited about."

CPO and Founder Abel Ureta-Vidal commented:

"I've worked very closely with Anthony over nearly 3 years. Working together with our complementary skills and vision, we have transformed the company and brought it to where it is today. I'm delighted to move into the role of Chief Product Officer; closer to customers, the market and product management where I can add the most value and make a difference."

There have also been non-executive board appointments, Cliff Meltzer has become Non-Executive Chairman, while Simon Thorpe becomes Non-Executive Director.

Cliff Meltzer is the CEO at Excelicare and brings a wealth of experience from previous senior roles at some of the world's leading tech companies. Cliff spent 11 years at Cisco Systems holding numerous executive level positions, as well as 2 years at Apple where he was responsible for the platform dependent software for Macintosh products.

Cliff commented: "I am delighted to be taking on the role of Non-Executive Chairman to help the company grow operationally and strategically. Eagle Genomics is at the leading edge of this crucial technological domain."

Simon Thorpe is an investor in UK companies with a focus on the technology sector. He was voted UKBAA's Angel Investor of the year 2016/17.

To further support company growth, Eagle Genomics raised $1m within 3 weeks of the launch of its latest investment round. Made up of a diverse range of investors, the round remains open until the end of June.

About Eagle Genomics

Eagle Genomics' award-winning AI augmented knowledge discovery platform, the e[automateddatascientist], is revolutionising how scientists conduct life sciences research and is bridging the gap between data and new insights in a rapid, systematic and traceable way. It puts data science at the fingertips of biologists to drastically reduce time and cost of research, enabling customers to achieve radical productivity improvements and true data driven discovery.

