

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - European markets are trading higher amid thin volumes on Tuesday, with investors largely refraining from making significant moves.



With most of the markets in the region closed for May Day holiday, investors are reacting to corporate earnings reports and other news in the markets where trading is currently on.



The U.K. market looks on course to record gains for a fourth successive session. A slightly weaker pound sterling and a strong earnings report from BP Plc are aiding the up move in London.



The benchmark FTSE 100 is up 35.45 points or 0.47 percent at 7,544.75.



BP is up 1.5 percent, after the company reported its best quarterly performance in almost four years, thanks to rising oil prices and increased production.



Online food order and delivery service company Just Eat is up sharply, after reporting a 49 percent jump in net profit, thanks to strong order growth and a greater proportion of higher value delivery orders.



United Utilities is gaining 3.1 percent. Bunzi, IAG, Travis Perkins, Seven Trent, Coca Cola HBC and Johnson Matthey are up 2 to 2.8 percent. Aviva, Prudential, Legal & General, Experian, Admiral Group, Anglo American and St. Jame's Place are also notably higher.



J Sainsbury, British American Tobacco, Capita, BT Group, Provident Financial, Barclays and Babcock International are down 0.5 to 2 percent.



The British currency declined below $1.3700, to touch $1.3668, its lowest level since mid-January 2018, after data showed British manufacturing growth to have slid to a 17-month low in April.



According to a report from IHS Markit, the Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply factory Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 53.9 in April from 54.9 in March. Nonetheless, the indicator signaled expansion in each of the past 21 months.



On the price front, the rate of input price inflation faced by UK manufacturers remained elevated in April, despite easing to a nine-month low, the report said. Meanwhile, the rate of output charge inflation eased for the third straight month to the slowest since August 2017.



It is felt that given the disappointing performance in April, the Bank of England is unlikely to increase interest rates in the foreseeable future.



Among other markets where trading is currently on, Denmark is up notably with its benchmark OMXC 20 gaining more than a percent and Ireland is modestly higher.



Several markets in Europe, including France, Germany, Poland, Spain, Italy, Greece, Norway, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland are closed today for public holiday for Labor Day.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX