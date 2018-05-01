Pride and Prejudice Summit 2018: Translating good intentions into meaningful global action for LGBT rights

The Economist Events will host its third-annual 24-hour event spanning three cities globally to continue driving impactful discussions about how to push the global LGBT agenda forward as political shifts in the rich world threaten progress.

NEW YORK, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 24, 2018, The Economist Events will host its third annual Pride and Prejudice Summit, a 24-hour event hosted by The Economist Events across three cities - Hong Kong, London and New York. This year's summit will continue to challenge and push forward the global conversation around lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) diversity and inclusion, with a focus on evaluating how advocacy can translate these discussions into meaningful action to improve the legal rights and societal treatment of LGBT people worldwide.

Chaired by The Economist editors, Pride and Prejudice 2018 will include a panel of speakers comprising of chief executives, politicians and activists, such as:

New York

William Barber , pastor, Greenleaf Christian Church

, pastor, Cecilia Chung , senior director of strategic projects, Transgender Law Center

, senior director of strategic projects, Transgender Law Center Robin Diamonte , chief investment officer, United Technologies

, chief investment officer, United Technologies Ana Helena Chacón Echeverría , vice-president, Costa Rica

, vice-president, Brian Krzanich , chief executive, Intel Corporation

, chief executive, Intel Corporation Daniel Lee , president, Levi Strauss Foundation

, president, Levi Strauss Foundation Jessica Matthews , founder and chief executive, Uncharted Power

, founder and chief executive, Uncharted Power Tony Prophet , chief equality officer, Salesforce

, chief equality officer, Salesforce Kenji Yoshino , chief justice earl warren professor of constitutional law, New York University School of Law

London

Vittorio Colao , chief executive officer, Vodafone Group

, chief executive officer, Vodafone Group Alison Brittain , chief executive, Whitbread

, chief executive, Whitbread Matt Brittin , president, EMEA business and operations, Google

, president, EMEA business and operations, Google Sir Roger Carr , chairman, BAE Systems

, chairman, BAE Systems Sir Nick Clegg , former deputy prime minister, United Kingdom

, former deputy prime minister, Bruce Daisley , vice-president, EMEA, Twitter

, vice-president, EMEA, Twitter Moya Greene , chief executive, Royal Mail

, chief executive, Royal Mail Tamara Ingram , worldwide chief executive, J. Walter Thompson

Hong Kong

Raymond Chan , member, Legislative Council, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

, member, Legislative Council, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Maureen DeROOIJ , chief executive, Asia-Pacific , ABN AMRO Bank

, chief executive, , ABN AMRO Bank Sean Fitzgerald , co-president, Federation of Gay Games

, co-president, Federation of Tadashi Fujita , executive vice-president, Japan Airlines

, executive vice-president, Japan Airlines Shane Hodges , vice-president, Asia-Pacific , American Airlines

, vice-president, , American Airlines Tomoya Hosoda , councillor of Iruma, Japan

, councillor of Iruma, Tomoko Nakagawa , mayor of Takarazuka, Japan

, mayor of Takarazuka, Nareeluc Pairchaiyapoom , director, international human rights division, department of rights and liberties protection, Ministry of Justice, Thailand

, director, international human rights division, department of rights and liberties protection, Ministry of Justice, Raghu Raman , group president, Reliance Industries

, group president, Reliance Industries Geraldine Roman , congresswoman, House of Representatives of the Philippines

, congresswoman, House of Representatives of Marina Walter , country director, India , United Nations Development Programme

country director, , United Nations Development Programme Wei Xiaogang , co-chair, Beijing Queer Film Festival

Over the past several months, The Economist Intelligence Unit has conducted a global survey of executives to examine current attitudes towards advocacy and the perceived effectiveness of corporate advocacy initiatives, and to assess how advocacy correlates with corporate strength. The findings will be presented at each summit and will contribute to the discussions in each location.

Pride and Prejudice is sponsored by AlixPartners, Morgan Stanley, T. Rowe Price, William Blair, Goldman Sachs, ABN AMRO Bank N.V., American Airlines, Biogen, Nomura, Ogilvy & Mather, Heidrick & Struggles, Manulife Financial Corporation and the United Nations Development Programme. Porter Novelli and Kreab are the public relations partners.

For more information on the full program and speakers, visit the event website.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ravi Sunnak

Porter Novelli

ravi.sunnak@porternovelli.com

+1 212 601 8173

Lauren Hackett

The Economist

laurenhackett@economist.com

+1 212 554 0639

About The Economist Events

The Economist Events brings the rigour of informed analysis and intelligent debate that The Economist is known for to life on stage in international forums. They host over 80 events annually in over 30 countries on topics that convene world-class thought leaders on a range of strategic business issues.

Follow @EconomistEvents on Twitter and check EconPride for event updates