Ascendant Celebrates its 15th Anniversary Working with Global Tech and Business Services Clients

Ascendant Communications,established in 2003, moving from strength to strength in European and international PR and communications market

Ascendant Communications (www.ascendcomms.net) a business communications consultancy based in London, UK, has announced that this week is the 15th anniversary since it was founded in 2003. Working during that time with leading global technology and business brands such as Microsoft, SAP, Akamai, TIBCO and Hybris, Ascendant delivers global and regional communications programs for its clients with services such as; media relations, analyst relations, social media, research, copywriting, strategic messaging.

Speaking about the anniversary, James Cooper, Founder of Ascendant, said; "It is hard to believe that we have reached our 15th anniversary already. In an industry that demands peak performance and results from agencies, we are always focussed on the next month's activity and the next new business meeting, rather than looking back at what we have achieved. However, this anniversary gives us a rare excuse to take a longer view on our accomplishments and the great results and client relationships we have built up over the last 15 years. It is also a chance to celebrate the fantastic industry leading team we have here at Ascendant and it our global partner networks.

"We have seen many changes in the last 15 years, including the expansion of social media into the communications space, the shifting power of content between the independent media and content global players and the ups and downs of the global economy, but in that time the demand for quality content, independent validation and coverage of businesses (and their products and services) remains strong and is growing. Clients are looking for experienced consulting-based services, not just commodity-based services with a revolving door of people which is the product many bigger agencies deliver to their clients.

"We are very proud of our achievements since 2003, and look forward to carrying on the success we have achieved for our clients and serving new businesses looking for a quality communications consultancy partner," he concluded.

