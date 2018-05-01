

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) and Saban Properties LLC announced a definitive agreement for Hasbro to purchase Saban's Power Rangers and several other entertainment brands, including My Pet Monster, Popples, Julius Jr., Luna Petunia, Treehouse Detectives and others, in a combination of cash and stock valued at $522 million. The agreement includes all related intellectual property, category rights and content libraries owned by Saban Properties and its affiliates.



Hasbro has previously paid Saban Brands $22.25 million pursuant to the Power Rangers master toy license agreement, announced in February of 2018, that was scheduled to begin in 2019. The amounts are being credited against the purchase price. Hasbro will pay an additional $229.75 million in cash and will issue $270 million worth of Hasbro common stock for the Power Rangers brand and several other entertainment brands.



