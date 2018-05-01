Partnership offers US publishers exclusive access through Skimlinks to greater options for revenue diversification through commerce content

Skimlinks, the leading content-to-commerce monetization platform, today announced an exclusive partnership with Monetizer101, the company helping publishers monetize their content through innovative affiliate products. This partnership brings Monetizer101's price comparison and other tools to Skimlinks' network of top 100 publishers in the US. Both companies seek to make it easier for publishers to drive increased revenue from commerce-focused editorial content making this partnership a natural fit.

According to recent research, 78 percent of consumers said they like to compare prices from different stories or sources before making a purchase, making Monetizer101's price comparison tool ideal for publishers that want to enable readers to make informed purchases. The tool brings together the same product from multiple merchants, providing readers a way to price shop and complete purchases quickly and directly from the content they read. This saves readers time and provides a new, easy to activate avenue for publishers to drive revenue through affiliate content.

Monetizer101 currently supports over 70 million products from hundreds of merchants and has already seen great success in Europe, with leading publishers such as Time Inc., Hearst Magazines, BBC Worldwide, DailyMail, and The Independent. Publishers have seen conversion rates increase by 200 percent and affiliate revenue increase 50 to 300 percent after launching Monetizer101's price comparison tool.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Monetizer101 as their exclusive distributor in the US," said Sebastien Blanc, CEO, Skimlinks. "The products that Monetizer101 has developed really amplify the media and publishing industry's ability to generate increased revenue from their commerce-related content. The success that Monetizer101 sees with publishers in the UK is impressive and we look forward to providing these fantastic tools to the US market."

As the clear leader in content-to-commerce, Skimlinks is the ideal partner to bring Monetizer101 products to the US market. Both companies are passionate about the shared goal of breaking publishers free from a decade's old reliance on overused display advertising and volatile subscription revenue.

"We are delighted to partner with Skimlinks, one of the global leaders in content monetization," says Nicola Ghezzi, CEO, Monetizer101. "The fact that they have chosen to partner with us is testament to the quality of our technology that we have spent the past four years developing. We look forward to working with Skimlinks and their US customers to continue to evolve content monetization products available to the media and publishing industry."

All Monetizer101 products are available exclusively through Skimlinks, the initial roll out will be to a selected group of US media and publishing organizations.

About Skimlinks

Skimlinks is the leading content-to-commerce platform globally, helping publishers monetize their editorial content, and marketers find people who want to buy their products.

Skimlinks' platform creates new revenue for publishers by: automating the affiliation of commerce-related content, and syndicating the resulting shopping-intent data to marketers and merchants to help them reach consumers interested in their products or brands. This data-as-a-service Audiences by Skimlinks is now the largest source of shopping-intent data available to marketers for use in the platform of their choice.

Skimlinks' mission is to help publishers be rewarded for the role content plays in driving sales, and to help merchants understand what is driving those sales.

Skimlinks is used on 4.5 million websites globally by companies such as BuzzFeed, Refinery29, Condé Nast, The Wirecutter, and HuffPost. With this network, and its connection to more than 24,000 merchants, Skimlinks sees the content-to-commerce journeys of about 1.6 billion people monthly.

Learn more at www.skimlinks.com.

About Monetizer101

Monetizer101 helps publishers monetize their content through innovative affiliate products. Top companies such as Time Inc UK, Hearst Magazines and DailyMail use Monetizer101's price comparison and shopping tools to generate new affiliate revenues on their reviews and buying guides. Monetizer101 plug-and-play solutions work across any product category, from tech to sport and beauty.

Learn more at www.monetizer101.com.

