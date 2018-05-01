TIE Kinetix (Euronext Amsterdam: TIE), the leading provider of cloud-managed Business Integration, E-Commerce, Demand Generation, and Business Analytics services, announced today that its FLOW Partner Automation platform has been identified by Forrester Research, Inc. as a "Strong Performer" in The Forrester Wave: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2018.

According to the April 2018 Forrester blog post by Jay McBain, Through-Channel Marketing Represents The Third Stage For Sales And Marketing Leaders, Forrester predicts the TCMA (Through-Channel Marketing Automation) software market to grow to $1.18 billion by 2023, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.2 percent. Another $1.3 billion will be generated in services at these firms. The broader TCMA market includes tens of thousands of marketing digital agencies that will realize $2 billion of services revenue by 2023, creating a total $4.5 billion ecosystem.

According to the Wave report, "TIE Kinetix is a good fit for global brands that are looking for low-code, flexible solutions that are easy to implement and integrate and that fit within a budget."

TIE Kinetix sets itself apart as a solution provider that offers a deeply skilled global team and a mature platform. TIE Kinetix has been delivering supply chain, e-commerce, and marketing solutions to OEMs, manufacturers, and vendors for over 30 years globally.

Jan Sundelin, CEO of TIE Kinetix: "We are excited to see that Forrester Research acknowledges our FLOW Partner Automation platform as a Strong Performer in the marketplace in its latest TCMA Wave Report. Our more than 30 years of integration experience makes us look differently at channel marketing and sets us apart from all other suppliers.

As a strong performer in the TCMA market, TIE Kinetix received amongst the highest score in the technology criterion, including scoring 5-out-of-5 for the MDF/co-op funds management and business process management criteria. The company is also rated with a score of 4-out-of-5 for the integration, digital asset management, syndication, subscription/profile management and digital marketing execution criteria.

The FLOW Partner Automation platform is flexible in its pricing structure and offers unlimited partners, content, and updates, as well as supporting 44 languages. TIE Kinetix unique integration with Google has resulted in a joint offering and module called "Google AdWordsTM for the Channel".

The company focuses on serving the entire indirect sales and marketing funnel across all partner types: large, mid-sized and small partners. The FLOW platform is easy-to-use and fully automated for partners which helps TIE Kinetix's customers reach a 50% higher partner adoption compared to industry average.

"FLOW Partner Automation seamlessly integrates with all major systems and solutions like ERP, CMS, Sales Automation and CRM to even further reduce the resources needed in Through-Channel Marketing programs. We focus on automating all of the steps that large, mid-sized and small partners need to execute and deploy a marketing play, content updates, and all other interaction with their suppliers." said Jan Sundelin.

