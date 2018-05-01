sprite-preloader
Jackpotjoy PLC: Notice of Results

LONDON,UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 1 2018 / Jackpotjoy plc (the "Company") (LSE:JPJ), a leading global online bingo-led operator, will announce financial results for the three months ended 31 March 2018 on 15 May 2018.

There will be a conference call for analysts and investors at 1.00pm BST / 8.00am ET on 15 May 2018. To join the call, participants should dial one of the following numbers and quote 'Jackpotjoy' approximately 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

UK toll free

0808 109 0700

Canada toll free

1 800 608 0547

USA toll free

1 866 966 5335

Standard international access

+44 (0) 20 3003 2666

A replay facility will be available until and including 14 June 2018 and can be accessed by dialing the number below and quoting conference ID 7715401#

Standard international access

+44 (0) 20 8196 1998

USA toll free

1 866 583 1035

About Jackpotjoy plc

Jackpotjoy plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. Jackpotjoy plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Costa (www.costabingo.com) and InterCasino (www.intercasino.com) brands. For more information about Jackpotjoy plc, please visit www.jackpotjoyplc.com.

Enquiries:

Jackpotjoy plc
Jason Holden, Director of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 203 907 4032
jason.holden@jpj.com

Jackpotjoy Group
Amanda Brewer, Vice President of Corporate Communications
+1 416 720 8150
amanda.brewer@jpj.com

Finsbury
James Leviton
Andy Parnis
+44 (0) 207 251 3801
jackpotjoy@finsbury.com

SOURCE: Jackpotjoy plc via RNS, the company news service from the London Stock Exchange


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE