Jackpotjoy PLC: Notice of Results

LONDON,UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 1 2018 / Jackpotjoy plc (the "Company") (LSE:JPJ), a leading global online bingo-led operator, will announce financial results for the three months ended 31 March 2018 on 15 May 2018.
There will be a conference call for analysts and investors at 1.00pm BST / 8.00am ET on 15 May 2018. To join the call, participants should dial one of the following numbers and quote 'Jackpotjoy' approximately 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.
UK toll free
0808 109 0700
Canada toll free
1 800 608 0547
USA toll free
1 866 966 5335
Standard international access
+44 (0) 20 3003 2666
A replay facility will be available until and including 14 June 2018 and can be accessed by dialing the number below and quoting conference ID 7715401#
Standard international access
+44 (0) 20 8196 1998
USA toll free
1 866 583 1035
About Jackpotjoy plc
Jackpotjoy plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. Jackpotjoy plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Costa (www.costabingo.com) and InterCasino (www.intercasino.com) brands. For more information about Jackpotjoy plc, please visit www.jackpotjoyplc.com.
